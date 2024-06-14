Correction: BNOR14 - Key Information Relating to Full Redemption of Bond Loan

14 Jun 2024 16:31 CEST
BlueNord ASA
CORRECTION - Refer to announcement at 14.06.2024, 16:17:05, which stated Record
Date of 3 July 2024. The correct Record Date is 2 July 2024. See corrected
notification below:
Issuer: BlueNord ASA
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010870900
Original maturity date: 17 June 2026
New maturity date: 5 July 2024
Redemption price: 110.00131% (plus accrued unpaid interests on the redeemed
amount)
Other information: The issuer has in a letter to Nordic Trustee (the Bond
Trustee) on 14 June 2024 notified that the Issuer will exercise the call option
to redeem all of the outstanding bonds in accordance with the Bond Terms. The
record date will be 2 July 2024.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
Continuing Obligations.
***
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
***
About BlueNord ASA
BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that
specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities
which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in
the Danish Underground Consortium that is responsible for oil and gas production
in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and
trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please visit:
www.bluenord.com.
