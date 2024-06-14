Correction: BNOR14 - Key Information Relating to Full Redemption of Bond Loan

CORRECTION - Refer to announcement at 14.06.2024, 16:17:05, which stated Record

Date of 3 July 2024. The correct Record Date is 2 July 2024. See corrected

notification below:



Issuer: BlueNord ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010870900

Original maturity date: 17 June 2026

New maturity date: 5 July 2024

Redemption price: 110.00131% (plus accrued unpaid interests on the redeemed

amount)



Other information: The issuer has in a letter to Nordic Trustee (the Bond

Trustee) on 14 June 2024 notified that the Issuer will exercise the call option

to redeem all of the outstanding bonds in accordance with the Bond Terms. The

record date will be 2 July 2024.



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations.



***



Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com



***



About BlueNord ASA

BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that

specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities

which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in

the Danish Underground Consortium that is responsible for oil and gas production

in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and

trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please visit:

www.bluenord.com.





