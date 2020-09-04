Blueprint Medicines : Roche, Blueprint lung cancer drug wins FDA approval

Log in
09/04/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel

Roche Holding AG on Friday said a therapy it co-developed with Cambridge-based Blueprint Medicines Corp was approved by the U.S. health regulator for the treatment of patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The drug, Gavreto, is an oral therapy which selectively targets so-called RET-altered cancers that have mutations that drive tumor growth, which are detected by a test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Swiss drugmaker Roche in July struck a pact worth up to $1.7 billion with Blueprint Medicines, for rights to Gavreto, which also awaits FDA approval for treating advanced RET mutant and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancers.

The drug will be jointly marketed in the United States and will be available within a week, Blueprint said.

Only about 1-2% of patients with NSCLC have RET fusions, according to Roche.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION -2.48% 73.04 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.87% 317.25 Delayed Quote.1.04%
