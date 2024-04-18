CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024, to report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 404-975-4839 (international) and refer to conference ID 186292. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Blueprint Medicines website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com/. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company that invents life-changing medicines in two core, strategic areas of allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology. We pursue discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that potently and selectively target known drivers of disease, with focused investment in therapeutic areas where we can leverage our core expertise and business infrastructure to bring scale to our science. We are bringing AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) to people living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, we have a pipeline of research and development programs that range from early science to advanced clinical trials in mast cell-mediated diseases, including SM and chronic urticaria, and oncology including breast cancer, and other solid tumors vulnerable to CDK2 inhibition. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter; @BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-report-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-may-2-2024-302119817.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation