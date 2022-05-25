BluePrint Technologies : Gary Kenji McMath joins Blueprint as Chief Growth Officer as organization steps into new phase of growth

May 25, 2022 BELLEVUE, Wash., - Blueprint Technologies, a data technology firm headquartered in the Greater Seattle area, announced last week Gary Kenji McMath as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, McMath will accelerate the company's growth strategy and execution as well as develop widespread programs impacting customer engagement.

"Gary is always looking 2-3 years ahead, which can be difficult in the technology industry," says Ryan Neal, President and Founder of Blueprint. "He's a renowned thought leader in brand strategy, constantly finding new paths to grow companies he has worked with. Not only did he help AT&T Wireless and Netflix survive extremely difficult rebranding efforts, but he also led the disruption caused by these brands in their respective industries. This is exactly what we were looking for in a CGO and why Gary is the right person for the charge."

In this post-pandemic world, industries such as retail, manufacturing and energy are being disrupted at scale and Blueprint believes more than ever in putting data into the right hands that need it. Blueprint builds packaged, repeatable, scalable solutions that deliver real, practical results for its customers' needs. Bold inventions with human intentions will lead companies through disruption, and McMath brings the experience and appetite to drive both Blueprint and its customers to extraordinary growth.

McMath is a well-known leader in the tech industry, both in the Pacific Northwest region and Silicon Valley, shaping brand and growth strategy for Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Meta, and Intel. He has also led some of the most revolutionary rebrands in retail history. At AT&T he led every aspect of rebranding efforts as the company transformed many times over, from car phones to smart phones, driving every aspect of the development and administration of the AT&T Wireless voice, managing a full staff and 32 agency partners across the country.

At Netflix, McMath directed and administered the entire brand experience, successfully rebranding the company from a monthly DVD subscription service with a few million national subscribers to a dominating, award-winning streaming service and production company with 40 million subscribers globally.

McMath led the charge for Netflix to be a leader in the customer 360 experience with customer personalization at its core, and he played a key role in leveraging partner brand affinity in retail, including co-marketing with consumer electronic partners (Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, LG, Samsung and Best Buy).

As Chief Growth Officer at Blueprint, McMath will own the overall company growth strategy and execution, both in licensing and services, and will be tasked with driving a high level of customer engagement through sales, partnerships, and digital marketing channels. He will be a cross-functional catalyst at Blueprint, unifying departments while responding to customer feedback and consumer trends to create a seamless customer experience for customers of Blueprint.

"This is an extraordinary time to join Blueprint. The company has significant momentum, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on that success, working with one of the most dynamic and talented teams I have ever worked with, and during such an exciting time of growth and transformation," said McMath. "I have already been working closely with the leadership team to accelerate the company's growth as - how I like to put it - the chief irreverent brand and disruptive growth officer. I look forward to strengthening our go-to-market strategy, speed to value, and bringing innovative solutions to clients across industries."