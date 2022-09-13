Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BluePrint Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKSD   US09626A1025

BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BKSD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:34 2021-10-28 am EDT
0.000010 USD   -90.00%
05/25BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Gary Kenji McMath joins Blueprint as Chief Growth Officer as organization steps into new phase of growth
PU
04/28COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT : Blueprint GitHub Renaming
PU
03/31BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Metaverse Evaluation & Architecture Tokenizer (M.E.A.T.)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BluePrint Technologies : Merges with Ethos Privacy

09/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 13, 2022 Bellevue, Wash., - Blueprint, a data intelligence company headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., today announced its merger with Ethos Privacy, a data privacy solutions firm.

Ethos Privacy is known for its customized privacy programs, which have attracted companies such as Microsoft, ING Bank, eBay, Costco, Adobe, and others. Its consultants are trusted advisors to Fortune 500 privacy and data governance offices around the globe and are hired as technical experts by ING Bank and the European Commission. The senior leadership of Ethos has routinely been trusted to assume privacy leadership roles such as interim Chief Privacy Officer and Data Protection Officer to help clients bridge staffing shortages or gaps in expertise. The company offers program maturity assessments, metrics, and benchmarking as well as the creation of new privacy programs for mid-sized to complex global organizations.

"When we launched Ethos Privacy in 2017, in the lead up to GDPR coming into effect, we saw huge potential growth of privacy solutions, which has since been realized," said Ryan Neal, founder of Blueprint and co-founder of Ethos. "In 2022, a data privacy strategy should be table stakes as part of any organization's data strategy. We can now deliver customers incredible solutions while also equipping them with the right data privacy culture to ensure they are protected and in compliance with privacy and data protection laws."

On May 25, 2018, the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was enacted, and individuals across the European Economic Area became the recipients of a host of new digital rights. Companies bore new responsibilities for protecting, managing, and processing personal data. In enacting the GDPR, the EU became a leader in a new and dynamic field and has yet to relinquish its hold.

Change has not been limited to the EU. The past year has seen a significant uptick in enforcement around the world as regulators are flexing their capabilities, including remarkable fines and attention-grabbing headlines. In fact, from June 2021 to May 2022, privacy regulators issued nearly 400 fines, totaling $1.4 billion.

"Gartner has stated that from 2020 to 2024, the percentage of the world's population that will have its personal data covered by modern privacy legislation will rise from 10 to 75 percent, representing an incredible shift in a brief period of time, which necessitates organizations having an effective data privacy strategy in place," says Aaron Weller, President and co-founder of Ethos Privacy, who has taken on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Blueprint. "We want our customers to leverage data privacy as a strategic differentiator, so their customers have their utmost trust - something that is incredibly hard to gain and all too easy to lose. No matter the industry, data privacy should become foundational in your culture."

By merging Blueprint and Ethos Privacy, customers now have one partner that can deliver speed to value for their technology needs while being supported by a deep data privacy practice - all under the enterprise name of Blueprint. Blueprint is a data intelligence, data management, monitoring, and optimization partner to Fortune 500 companies. With its work in data management and Ethos' work in data privacy, the enterprise is able to bring clients the complete 360 of their customer data needs.

Learn more about the new data privacy practice at Blueprint by contacting info@bpcs.com.

Disclaimer

Blueprint Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 15:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05/25BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Gary Kenji McMath joins Blueprint as Chief Growth Officer as orga..
PU
04/28COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT : Blueprint GitHub Renaming
PU
03/31BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Metaverse Evaluation & Architecture Tokenizer (M.E.A.T..
PU
01/31BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Disruption Isn't A Goal; It's An Opportunity | Forbes Technology ..
PU
01/20BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : and Precisely Announce Relationship to Unlock New Value for Custo..
PU
2021BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES : Three Critical Skills Necessary To Embrace Disruption | Forbes Te..
PU
2016Mike Dance acquired a majority stake in Brookside Technology Partners from BluePrint Te..
CI
More news
Chart BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BluePrint Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Nole Vice President-Finance & Administration
Justin Lippolis Director-Information Technology & Administration
Robert Choynowski Vice President-Operations
Michael Salamone Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-99.33%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.37%1 988 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.55%67 506
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.59%52 514
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.85%51 923
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.08%47 933