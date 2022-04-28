Community Announcement: Blueprint GitHub Renaming

April 28th, 2022, BELLEVUE, Wash., - We have contributed to the open-source community via GitHub since 2016. Today we're excited to announce we are growing our commitment to the open-source community and aligning our GitHub organization to the Blueprint Technologies brand. It also means that all our repositories will have new URLs. But don't worry, it does not mean that your stuff will break.

GitHub makes it incredibly easy to rename an organization. The renaming means existing repositories will have new URLs but GitHub automatically redirects everything from link redirection to commit attribution. However, with over 25 open-source public repo's, that range from solution accelerators to our product SDK's (not to mention our hundreds of private repo's), we felt it was vital to communicate this change to the community.

Your local Blueprint repositories will automatically use GitHub's link redirection. You may optionally update your local configuration to use the new remote.