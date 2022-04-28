Log in
    BKSD   US09626A1025

BLUEPRINT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BKSD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10/28 09:34:15 am EDT
0.000010 USD   -90.00%
Community Announcement: Blueprint GitHub Renaming

04/28/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
April 28th, 2022, BELLEVUE, Wash., - We have contributed to the open-source community via GitHub since 2016. Today we're excited to announce we are growing our commitment to the open-source community and aligning our GitHub organization to the Blueprint Technologies brand. It also means that all our repositories will have new URLs. But don't worry, it does not mean that your stuff will break.

GitHub makes it incredibly easy to rename an organization. The renaming means existing repositories will have new URLs but GitHub automatically redirects everything from link redirection to commit attribution. However, with over 25 open-source public repo's, that range from solution accelerators to our product SDK's (not to mention our hundreds of private repo's), we felt it was vital to communicate this change to the community.

Your local Blueprint repositories will automatically use GitHub's link redirection. You may optionally update your local configuration to use the new remote.

Disclaimer

Blueprint Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Nole Vice President-Finance & Administration
Justin Lippolis Director-Information Technology & Administration
Robert Choynowski Vice President-Operations
Michael Salamone Vice President-Sales
