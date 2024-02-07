BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: BLUA) (the “Company”) announces that, as disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 7, 2024 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on February 2, 2024, stating that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s Common Stock, Units and Rights (collectively, the “Securities”) pursuant to Sections 119(b) and 119(f) of the NYSE American Company Guide because the Company failed to consummate a business combination within 36 months of the effectiveness of its initial public offering registration statement, or such shorter period that the Company specified in its registration statement.

The Company has a right to request that a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange review the delisting determination, provided a written request for such review is requested no later than February 9, 2024. The Company intends to make a request for the review of the delisting determination. At this time, the Securities have not been suspended and will continue to trade.

The Company also announced that on February 2, 2024, the Company and Spinal Stabilization Technologies, LLC (“SST”) agreed to extend the date on which the Company’s previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated July 21, 2023, with SST and BLUA Merger Sub LLC (the “Merger Agreement”) may be terminated by the parties if the Closing (as defined in the Merger Agreement) has not occurred from February 2, 2024 until March 31, 2024.

About BlueRiver Acquisition Corp.

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company domiciled in the Cayman Islands formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit http://blueriverspac.com/.

