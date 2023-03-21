Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUA   KYG1261Q1073

BLUERIVER ACQUISITION CORP.

(BLUA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54:47 2023-03-13 pm EDT
10.14 USD   +0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. to Complete Transfer of Listing To NYSE American

03/21/2023 | 04:05pm EDT
BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BLUA) (“BlueRiver”), announced today that it was authorized to transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”). BlueRiver received written confirmation that it received the final approval for listing from the staff of NYSE American on March 21, 2023.

In connection with the transfer, BlueRiver will voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and expects to begin trading on the NYSE American on or about March 24, 2023. BlueRiver’s decision to transfer to the NYSE American was made to permit the continued listing of its securities following recent redemptions of BlueRiver’s Class A ordinary shares in connection with the vote to extend the deadline by which BlueRiver must complete its initial business combination. Following the transfer to the NYSE American, BlueRiver intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target”, “may”, “intend”, “predict”, “should”, “would”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “future”, “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside BlueRiver’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLUERIVER ACQUISITION CORP.
04:05pBlueRiver Acquisition Corp. to Complete Transfer of Listing To NYSE American
BU
03/10BlueRiver Acquisition to Transfer Listing to NYSE American
MT
03/09BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. to Transfer Listing To NYSE American
BU
02/01Blueriver Acquisition : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
2022BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2022BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2022BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2022BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Blueriver Acquisition : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,32 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Technical analysis trends BLUERIVER ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John F. Gregg Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Randall Thomas Mays Co-Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Alok Sama Independent Director
John Edward Sununu Independent Director
Anne Farlow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUERIVER ACQUISITION CORP.0.50%384
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)3.33%58 075
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%23 809
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA0.48%11 303
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.48%10 216
LIFCO AB (PUBL)17.66%8 961