BlueRock Diamonds : CL Note Instrument

EXECUTION
BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC
NOTE INSTRUMENT CONSTITUTING £1,610,000 CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED 14.5% NOTES DUE 2024
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Page No.
|
1
|
DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION ..................................................................................
|
3
|
2
|
FORM, STATUS AND PURPOSE............................................................................................
|
4
|
3
|
CERTIFICATES .......................................................................................................................
|
5
|
4
|
CONVERSION AND INTEREST ..............................................................................................
|
5
|
5
|
REPRESENTATIONS ..............................................................................................................
|
5
|
6
|
SECURITY ...............................................................................................................................
|
6
|
7
|
COVENANTS ...........................................................................................................................
|
6
|
8
|
NOTES NOT TO BE QUOTED ................................................................................................
|
6
|
9
|
AUTOMATIC CONVERSION ...................................................................................................
|
7
|
10
|
TRANSFER ..............................................................................................................................
|
7
|
11
|
REGISTER ...............................................................................................................................
|
7
|
12
|
FREEDOM FROM EQUITIES ..................................................................................................
|
8
|
13
|
NOTICES .................................................................................................................................
|
8
|
14
|
MEETINGS OF NOTEHOLDERS ............................................................................................
|
9
|
15
|
MODIFICATIONS.....................................................................................................................
|
9
|
16
|
ENFORCEMENT AND THIRD PARTY RIGHTS......................................................................
|
9
|
17
|
GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION ................................................................................
|
9
|
|
.....................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
Form of Certificate ..............................................................................................................................
|
11
|
|
.....................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
Conversion..........................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
|
.....................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders ..............................................................................................
|
14
|
THIS DEED is made on
|
2021
BY:
BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC (company number 08248437) whose registered office is at 4th Floor Reading Bridge House, George Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 8LS ("Company").
WHEREAS the Company by resolution of its board of directors has authorised the Notes to be constituted by this deed.
NOW THIS DEED WITNESSES AND IT IS DECLARED as follows:
1 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
1.1 In this Deed:
"AIM" means the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange;
"Automatic Conversion Event" has the meaning ascribed to it in clause 9;
"Board" or "Directors" means the directors of the Company;
"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks generally are open in London for normal business;
"Certificate" has the meaning ascribed to it in clause 3.1;
"Conversion Date" means the date on which the conversion of the Notes is completed in accordance with the provisions of SCHEDULE 2;
"Conversion Shares" means 6,465,247 fully paid Ordinary Shares;
"CREST" means the computerised settlement system (as defined in the CREST Regulations) operated by Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited which facilitates the transfer of title to shares in uncertificated form;
"CREST Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001/3755) including any enactment or subordinate legislation which amends or supersedes those regulations and any applicable rules made under those regulations or any such enactment or subordinate legislation for the time being in force;
"Group" means collectively the Company and every company which is from time to time a subsidiary or holding company of the Company or a subsidiary of any such holding company and "Group Company" shall be construed accordingly;
"Interest" means the amount calculated at the Interest Rate for the period from 1 June 2021 to the Maturity Date;
"Interest Rate" means a rate of 14.5% per annum;
"London Stock Exchange" means the London Stock Exchange Group plc;
"Majority Noteholders" means Noteholders holding not less than 75% per cent. of the Notes in issue and outstanding;
"Maturity Date" means 30 November 2024;
"Note Documents" means this Deed and any Certificate;
"Noteholder" means a person whose name is entered in the Register as a holder of Notes;
"Notes" means up to £1,610,000 (one million six hundred and ten thousand) Convertible Unsecured 14.5% Notes due 2024 constituted by this Deed, or the principal amount thereof for the time being outstanding, as the case requires;
"Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company having the respective rights and restrictions set out in the articles of association of the Company, as amended or superseded from time to time;
"Register" has the meaning ascribed to it in clause 11.1;
"Special Resolution" means a resolution passed at a meeting of the Noteholders duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of this Deed and carried by a 75% majority of the votes cast on such poll (representing no less than 75% of the Notes in issue and outstanding) or a written resolution passed by the Noteholders holding not less than 75% of the Notes in issue and outstanding; and
-
Words and expressions defined in the Companies Act 2006 shall have the same meaning when used in this Deed unless the context otherwise requires.
-
Any reference, express or implied, to an enactment includes references to:
-
-
that enactment as re-enacted, amended, extended or applied by or under any other enactment before or after the date of this Deed;
-
any enactment which that enactment re-enacts (with or without modification); and
-
any subordinate legislation made (before or after the date of this Deed) under that enactment, as re-enacted, amended, extended or applied as described in clause 1.3.1, or under any enactment referred to in clause 1.3.1,
and enactment includes any legislation in any jurisdiction.
-
References to clauses and schedules are to the clauses of and schedules to this Deed, references to paragraphs are to paragraphs of the relevant schedule and references to this Deed are to this Deed and the schedules and include any deed supplemental to this Deed.
-
Clauses 1.1 to 1.4 apply unless the contrary intention appears.
-
The headings in this Deed do not affect its interpretation.
2 FORM, STATUS AND PURPOSE
-
The principal amount of the Notes is up to £1,610,000 Convertible Unsecured 14.5% Notes and shall be designated as Convertible 14.5% Notes 2024.
-
The Notes are in registered form in denominations of £10,000 each.
-
The Notes represent direct unsecured obligations of the Company for the due and punctual payment of the principal and any interest in respect of them and performance of all the obligations of the Company with respect to them and will rank pari passu amongst themselves in all respects except to the extent provided by law.
-
CERTIFICATES
-
-
Each Noteholder shall be entitled to a certificate stating the amount of Notes held by him ("Certificate") and a copy of this Deed. Joint holders of Notes will be entitled to only one Certificate in respect of their jointly held Notes and one copy of this Deed in respect of their joint holding and the Certificate and the Deed shall be delivered to that one of the joint holders who is first named in the Register in respect of the joint holding.
-
Each Certificate shall be substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1.
-
The Notes and the Certificates shall be held subject to the terms of this Deed which shall be binding on the Company and the Noteholders and all persons claiming through or under them.
-
In the case of conversion, transfer or redemption of part only of a Noteholder's Notes, the Certificate(s) in respect of such Notes shall be either:
-
-
endorsed with a memorandum of the principal amount of the Notes so converted, redeemed or transferred and the date of such conversion, redemption or transfer; or
-
cancelled and (without charge) replaced by a new Certificate for the balance of the principal amount of the Notes not then converted, redeemed or transferred.
-
If a Certificate is defaced, lost or destroyed it may be renewed on payment by the Noteholder of the expenses of a renewal and on such terms (if any) as to evidence and indemnity as the Directors may require but, in the case of defacement, the defaced Certificate shall be surrendered before a new Certificate is issued. An entry as to the issue of a new Certificate and indemnity (if any) shall be made in the Register.
-
CONVERSION AND INTEREST
-
-
The Notes shall be convertible, and the Interest on such Notes shall be added to the principal amount and converted, in accordance with the provisions in SCHEDULE 2.
-
All Notes converted pursuant to this clause or otherwise shall be cancelled and the Company may not reissue the same.
-
REPRESENTATIONS
The Company makes the representations and warranties set out in this clause 5 to each of the Noteholders.
-
-
Status
-
-
It is a limited liability corporation, duly incorporated and validly existing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation.
-
It has the power to own its assets and carry on its business as it is being conducted.
-
Binding obligations
The obligations expressed to be assumed by it in each Note Document, are legal, valid, binding and enforceable obligations.
-
Non-conflictwith other obligations
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bluerock Diamonds plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.