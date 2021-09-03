BlueRock Diamonds : CL Note Instrument

NOTES NOT TO BE QUOTED ................................................................................................

THIS DEED is made on 2021

BY:

BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC (company number 08248437) whose registered office is at 4th Floor Reading Bridge House, George Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 8LS ("Company").

WHEREAS the Company by resolution of its board of directors has authorised the Notes to be constituted by this deed.

NOW THIS DEED WITNESSES AND IT IS DECLARED as follows:

1 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 In this Deed:

"AIM" means the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange;

"Automatic Conversion Event" has the meaning ascribed to it in clause 9;

"Board" or "Directors" means the directors of the Company;

"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks generally are open in London for normal business;

"Certificate" has the meaning ascribed to it in clause 3.1;

"Conversion Date" means the date on which the conversion of the Notes is completed in accordance with the provisions of SCHEDULE 2;

"Conversion Shares" means 6,465,247 fully paid Ordinary Shares;

"CREST" means the computerised settlement system (as defined in the CREST Regulations) operated by Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited which facilitates the transfer of title to shares in uncertificated form;

"CREST Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001/3755) including any enactment or subordinate legislation which amends or supersedes those regulations and any applicable rules made under those regulations or any such enactment or subordinate legislation for the time being in force;

"Group" means collectively the Company and every company which is from time to time a subsidiary or holding company of the Company or a subsidiary of any such holding company and "Group Company" shall be construed accordingly;

"Interest" means the amount calculated at the Interest Rate for the period from 1 June 2021 to the Maturity Date;

"Interest Rate" means a rate of 14.5% per annum;

"London Stock Exchange" means the London Stock Exchange Group plc;

"Majority Noteholders" means Noteholders holding not less than 75% per cent. of the Notes in issue and outstanding;

"Maturity Date" means 30 November 2024;

"Note Documents" means this Deed and any Certificate;