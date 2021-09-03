BlueRock Diamonds : G Simbanegavi KVL contract 09/03/2021 | 12:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT (BCEA) BETWEEN: NAME OF EMPLOYER: KAREEVLEI MINING (PTY) LTD ADDRESS: REMAINDER PORTION 1&2 OF FARM 113 AND PORTION OF PORTION 2 OF FARM 142 KOOPMANSFONTEIN 8391 (Herein after referred to as "THE EMPLOYER") and NAME OF EMPLOYEE: Augustine Simbanegavi ADDRESS: 55 Peacanwood Drive, Peacanwood Gholf Estate Hartbeespoort Dam ID NO: 740628 6079 183 OCCUPATION: Chief Executive Officer (Herein after referred to as "THE EMPLOYEE") Copyright © 2016 SEESA (Pty) Ltd. All Rights Reserved. The parties hereby agree that the Employee will be employed subject to the following conditions: 1. COMMENCEMENT DATE 1.1. Permanent Appointment This contract commences on the date of signature by both parties and shall remain valid for an undetermined period until the contract is terminated. The termination of this contract due to the expiry of the above period or finalisation of the project shall not be construed as termination or dismissal on grounds of operational requirements. The employer reserves the right to prematurely terminate this contract in accordance with the notice periods set out in clause 16 and the statutory procedures in the case of conduct, incapacity, or the employer's operational requirements. Probation period

The employee is appointed for a probation period of three months. The employer shall be entitled to terminate this contract prior to the expiring of the probation period, due to the employee's misconduct, incapacity or due to operational reasons. The employer undertakes to follow all relevant procedures and guidelines as set out in the schedules to the Labour Relations Act, 1995, as amended. 1.4.1 It is specifically a Condition of Employment that before an employee is appointed in a permanent contract he/she must undergo a polygraph test and must not fail such a test. Referred to in paragraph 18.5 below. 2 VALIDITY OF CONTRACT This contract is subject to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, 1997 ("The Act"), as amended. Should any term of this contract be in conflict with any existing or future Law, Sectoral Determination or Collective Agreement, such Law, Determination or Agreement, shall be binding in respect of the said provision only and all other terms of this contract shall remain valid and binding upon the parties. No indulgence or condonation by the employer of any breach of any term of this contract by the employee shall constitute a waiver of any of the employer's rights in terms of this agreement and no amendment of this contract shall be valid unless reduced to writing and signed by both parties. 2 Copyright © 2016 SEESA (Pty) Ltd. All Rights Reserved. APPOINTMENT AND JOB DESCRIPTION The employee is appointed as: Chief Executive Officer to render services generally associated with this position. The employee will report to the CEO and board of BlueRock Diamonds PLC The employee is required to prepare budgets regarding monthlyspending and capital expenditure and only on approval of the board of BlueRock Diamonds PLC will be authorised to act on those budgets and capital expenditure amounts. Any legal issues of a material nature are to be reported to the Board of BlueRock Diamonds immediately. PLACE OF WORK

The employee will work at the following address REMAINDER PORTION 1&2 OF FARM

113 AND PORTION OF PORTION 2 OF FARM 142 KOOPMANSFONTEIN 8391 AND THE OFFICES WHICH ARE SITUATED AT WESSELTON VILLAGE, OFF BOSHOFF ROAD, KIMBERLEY 8300 or any other place(s) as the employer may from time to time direct. The employee is personally responsible for arriving at the place of work on time. Should the employer provide transport to and from the workplace, such transport is not a condition of service and may be varied by the employer. The time in transit will not be deemed to be working hours or to be time on duty. HOURS OF WORK AND OVERTIME The employee will work 45 (forty five) hours per week or as required to carry out his duties as Chief Executive Officer. The employee herby agrees that the employer may average the employee's ordinary hours of work and overtime over a period of up to 4 (four) months, subject to the maximum average of 45 (forty five) ordinary hours and 5 (five) hours overtime per week, over the agreed period. Employees may be expected to work overtime without payment, provided that this does not constitute forced labour.This is because the remuneration package already makes provision for overtime and also because the Act excludes him from the required payment for overtime and Sundays. 3 Copyright © 2016 SEESA (Pty) Ltd. All Rights Reserved. PUBLIC HOLIDAYS The employee shall be entitled to the following paid public holidays:

New Year's Day, Human Rights Day, Good Friday, Family Day, Freedom Day,

Worker's Day, Youth Day, National Women's Day, Heritage Day, Day of Reconciliation, Christmas Day, Day of Goodwill or any other day so declared in terms of the Public Holiday Act. REMUNERATION 7.1 The employer shall pay the employee R 180 000 gross per month. The employee's remuneration will be paid monthly on or about the last day of the pay cycle. Should the employee be demoted as a result of disciplinary action, the employee's wages will be adjusted accordingly, in order to correspond with the position he/she is demoted to. The employee hereby authorises the employer to deduct from the employee's wages, all statutory deductions as well as all amounts due to the employer for goods bought, money borrowed, clothing, medical benefits and saving schemes. 7.5 The employer and employee hereby agree that the employer shall, under the following circumstances, be entitled to withhold an amount of salary/wage/leave pay or any money which is due by the employer to the employee, equal to the period of notice he/she was supposed to have served: Should the employee fail to give sufficient notice of termination of service in terms clause 16 of this agreement or the Act; or Should the employee give sufficient notice but fail to work the notice, and the employer did not waive the notice or part thereof in writing. Should the employee cause any damage or loss, other than that referred to in clause 23 below, to the employer due to negligence or wilfulness, the employer may deduct such damage or loss from the employee's wage / salary, provided that such deduction may not exceed 25% (twenty five) of the employee's wage / salary at a time, and only after an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident was held. The employee shall not be remunerated for any period of unauthorised absence, including industrial action or during a protected lockout. The principle of no work no pay, shall apply. 8 BONUSSES The payment of an annual or production bonus is not a condition of employment but shall be subject to the sole discretion of the employer. 4 Copyright © 2016 SEESA (Pty) Ltd. All Rights Reserved. ANNUAL LEAVE The employee shall be entitled to 21 (twenty one) consecutive days paid leave per year, including weekends but excluding public holidays, in respect of each period of 12 (twelve) months completed in the service of the employer. Alternatively, at the discretion of the employer, the annual leave can be calculated at the rate of 1 (one) day of paid leave for every 16 (sixteen) days the employee had worked, or was entitled to be paid. The annual leave shall be reduced by the number of days of occasional leave on full remuneration granted to the employee at the employee's request. Any request for annual leave will be submitted to the employer in writing and in turn be granted or refused in writing. The leave shall be granted and be taken at a time to be fixed by the employer, in consideration of the operational requirements of the business, and shall commence within 6 (six) months of commencing work. The employee hereby acknowledges and agrees that he/she shall only be entitled to accrue annual leave during his/her current and immediate preceding leave cycle . Any annual leave entitlement accrued during the course of any leave cycle, other than the leave cycles mentioned above, and not taken by the employee within the period of 6 (six) months following such leave cycle, as referred to in clause 13.4 above, on request by the employer shall be forfeited, unless the failure to take such leave by the employee was due to the employer's refusal to grant such leave, due to exceptional operational requirements. The employee is obliged to take leave during any period of closure of business . Upon termination of employment, the employee will only be entitled to payment of any accrued leave, as referred to in clause 12.5 above, not yet taken prior to the termination of employment. This provision will only apply in the event of the employee being in the service of the employer for 4(four) months or longer. The employee and employer agree that the employee's remuneration for the period he/she will be on leave, shall be paid on the employees' regular pay day. SICK LEAVE During each sick leave cycle of 36 (thirty-six) months' employment with the employer, the employee shall be entitled to an amount of paid sick leave equal to the number of days the employee would normally work during a period of 6 (six) weeks. During the first 6 (six) months of employment, the employee shall be entitled to 1 (one) day's paid sick leave for every 26 (twenty-six) days worked. The employee agrees that the employer may reduce his/her sick pay and proportionately increase his/her number of days of sick leave, in accordance with the

Act, subject thereto that the employee's entitlement to pay for any days sick leave shall be not less than 75% (seventy five percent) of the employee's ordinary daily wage and the number of days of sick leave shall not be less than the employee's entitlement in terms of clause 13.1 above. 5 Copyright © 2016 SEESA (Pty) Ltd. All Rights Reserved. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bluerock Diamonds plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC 12:02a BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : SL Note Instrument PU 12:02a BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : CL Note Instrument PU 12:02a BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : G Simbanegavi KVL contract PU 12:02a BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : G Simbanegavi contract of Employment PU 12:02a BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : G Simbanegavi contract - Directors Fees only PU 09/02 BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : PROJECT TIGER SL Note Instrument EXECUTION PU 09/02 BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : PROJECT TIGER CL Note Instrument EXECUTION PU 09/02 BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : D Facey contract PU 09/02 BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : GS Contract January 2020 - Directors fees only PU 09/02 BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : GS Contract of Employment January 2020 excludes directors fe.. PU