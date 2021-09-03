BlueRock Diamonds : G Simbanegavi contract of Employment 09/03/2021 | 12:02am EDT Send by mail :

Dated BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC and - AUGUSTINE SIMBANEGAVI __________________________________ SERVICE AGREEMENT __________________________________ GA: 2688827_1 SERVICE AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is made the day of February 2020 BETWEEN: BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC (Registered No. 8248437) whose registered office is at 4th Floor Reading Bridge House, George Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 8LS (the "Company"); and Augustine Simbanegavi of 55 Pecanwood Drive, Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam, 0216, South Africa . WHEREBY IT IS AGREED as follows: 1 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1.1 In this Agreement the following words and expressions shall (unless the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings: GA: 2688827_1 "AIM Rules" the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time; "Board" the board of directors for the time being of the Company (or any director or committee of directors authorised by the Board); "Business Day" a day, other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in the UK or the Republic of South Africa when banks in the City of London and in the Republic of South Africa are open for business; "Commencement Date" February 2020. "Engagement" the engagement of the executive director of the Company governed by this Agreement; "Group" the Company and each Group Company; "Group Company" any company, partnership, body corporate or unincorporated association wherever incorporated or based which is a holding company for the time being of the Company or a subsidiary for the time being of the Company or of any such holding company (for which purpose the expressions "holding company" and "subsidiary" shall have the meanings ascribed thereto by section 1179 Companies Act 2006 (as amended or re- enacted)); "Month" a calendar month. "Share Dealing Code" the Company's Share Dealing code. "Termination Date" the date on which the termination of the Engagement takes effect. Where a clause in this Agreement refers to the Group and/or the Company and/or a Group Company, the clause shall, for the avoidance of doubt, be deemed to contain a distinct obligation in relation to the Company and each Group Company. Words importing one gender shall be treated as importing the other, words importing persons shall be treated as importing bodies corporate, corporations, unincorporated associations and partners and vice versa , words importing the singular shall be treated as importing the plural and vice versa and words importing the whole shall be treated as including a reference to any part thereof. Any reference to a statutory provision shall be deemed to include a reference to any statutory modification, amendment, re-enactment or superseding legislation and all statutory regulations thereunder. Clause headings do not form part of this Agreement and shall not be taken into account in its construction or interpretation. Any phrase introduced by the terms "including", "include", "in particular", " inter alia " or any similar expression shall be construed as illustrative and shall not limit the sense of the word preceding these terms. Any reference to the Executive shall, if appropriate, include his personal representatives. GA: 2688827_1 2 2 COMMENCEMENT OF ENGAGEMENT Preamble 2.1 The Engagement will commence on the Commencement Date and subject to earlier termination under clause 16 shall continue thereafter unless terminated by either party giving to the other no less than three months' notice in writing. 3 OFFICE AND DUTIES The Executive serves the Company as a Director and the Executive's title shall be Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director. In this capacity the Executive shall have particular responsibility for the supervision and management of the operations of the Group. The Executive shall regularly report to the Board and keep the Board informed (in writing, if so requested) of the performance of the duties assigned to the Executive and provide such explanations and other information as the Board may from time to time require. The Executive is aware that the Engagement is based on mutual trust, loyalty and confidence and of the fiduciary duties the Executive owes to the Company and the Executive shall at all times during his Employment: - devote so much of his time, ability and attention as is required for the proper performance of his duties and act in the best interests of the Company and the Group; faithfully and diligently perform those duties and exercise such powers consistent with them that are from time to time assigned to or vested in the Executive by the Board; conform to and comply with all lawful directions of the Board; comply with any codes, policies, procedures, rules and regulations which the Company or a Group Company may issue from time to time; promptly disclose to the Board any information which comes into the Executive's possession which adversely affects or may adversely affect the Company and/or any member of the Group or the business of the Company and/or any member of the Group; use his best endeavours to promote the interests of the Company and of each Group

Company, maintain and improve the Company's business and protect and further the interests and reputation of the Company and the Group and do nothing to their detriment; and not at any time make any untrue or misleading statement relating to the Company or a Group Company. 3.4 The Executive may be required to travel on the business of the Company or any Group Company as the Company may from time to time require. This may involve travelling outside normal business hours and at weekends, bank or public holidays, should the need arise. 4 SERVICE OBLIGATIONS The Executive shall not during the Engagement engage, enter into, undertake or be concerned or in any manner interested in any capacity either directly or indirectly whether paid or unpaid in any other occupation or business or trade or the setting up of any business or trade which is wholly or partly in competition with the activities of the Company or any Group Company. The Executive shall not at any time during the continuance of this Agreement without the previous written consent of the Board engage or be concerned or interested, either directly or GA: 2688827_1 3 indirectly, in any other trade, profession, business or occupation which in the reasonable opinion of the Board would materially interfere with the proper performance of the Executive's duties or hold any directorship in any company other than a member of the Group without prior written approval from the Board which shall not be unreasonably withheld in the case of non-executive directorships of companies that are not in competition with the business of the Group or activities that would not obstruct the Executive's ability to perform his duties under this Agreement in priority to the requirement of any other such activity undertaken by the Executive. The Executive shall not at any time during the continuance of this Agreement do any thing (whether in his activities for the Group or otherwise) which may in the reasonable opinion of the Board significantly bring the Company or any member of the Group into disrepute or harm the goodwill or the reputation of the Company or any member of the Group. Nothing contained in this Agreement shall preclude the Executive from being interested in issued shares or other securities of any class of any company which are listed or dealt in on a recognised Stock Exchange. However, if the Executive wishes to be interested in more than 3 per cent. of the issued shares or other securities of any class of any company which are listed or dealt in on a recognised Stock Exchange the Executive must first obtain the written agreement of the Board, which shall only be withheld if in the reasonable and written opinion of the Board such interest would materially conflict with the interests of the Company or interfere with the proper performance of the Executives duties. All share dealings shall be carried out in accordance with the Share Dealing Code as adopted by the Board on Admission. During the continuation of the Engagement the Executive shall not directly or indirectly procure to obtain for his own benefit (or for the benefit of any other person (other that the Company)) any payment, rebate, discount, commission, voucher, gift or other benefit (with the exception of reasonable corporate entertainment) from any third party in respect of any business transacted or proposed to be transacted (whether or not by the Executive) by or on behalf of the Company or any member of the Group or its clients and shall immediately disclose and account to the Company for any such payment or benefit received by the Executive (or by any other person on his behalf or at his instruction). 5 STOCK EXCHANGE REQUIREMENTS 5.1 The Executive shall not deal in any shares or other securities issued by the Company or by any other Group Member: in contravention of the insider dealing provisions of the Criminal Justice Act 1993; nor other than in accordance with the Share Dealing Code; 5.2 The Executive shall promptly notify to the secretary of the Company: written particulars of any share transactions relating to the Executive or any person connected to the Executive which are required by law to be notified to the Company; and all relevant information relating to the Executive or any such connected person which the Company is required to notify to the London Stock Exchange in accordance with or pursuant to the AIM Rules. 5.3 The Executive shall, insofar as applicable to his as a result of the Executive being a director or employee of the Company, comply with all relevant provisions of: rules governing any share transactions relating to the Executive or any person connected to the Executive which are required by law to be notified to the Company; the AIM Rules; and GA: 2688827_1 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

