BlueRock Diamonds : News Release

BlueRock Diamonds PLC / AIM: BRD / Sector: Natural Resources

29 April 2022

BlueRock Diamonds PLC ('BlueRock' or the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, the AIM listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine ('Kareevlei') in the Kimberley region of South Africa, hereby announces that it has 21,776,755 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,776,755.

The above figure of 21,776,755 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please visit BRD's website www.bluerockdiamonds.co.uk or contact:

BlueRock Diamonds PLC Mike Houston David Facey, FD m.houston@bluerockdiamonds.co.ukdfacey@bluerockdiamonds.co.uk SP Angel (NOMAD and Broker) Stuart Gledhill / Caroline Rowe Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Isabel de Salis / Oonagh Reidy bluerock@stbridespartners.co.uk

BlueRock Diamonds is an AIM-listed diamond producer which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine near Kimberley in South Africa which produces diamonds of exceptional quality and ranks in the top ten in the world in terms of average value per carat. The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes / 516,200 carats (February 2021); based on its planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, this provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.