  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlueRock Diamonds PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRD   GB00BKKJK954

BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC

(BRD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/29 03:54:01 am EDT
35.00 GBX   +4.48%
04:12aBLUEROCK DIAMONDS : News Release
PU
04/13London Shares to Open Lower After Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
DJ
04/13BlueRock Diamonds PLC Announces Production Results for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueRock Diamonds : News Release

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
BlueRock Diamonds PLC / AIM: BRD / Sector: Natural Resources

29 April 2022

BlueRock Diamonds PLC ('BlueRock' or the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, the AIM listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine ('Kareevlei') in the Kimberley region of South Africa, hereby announces that it has 21,776,755 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,776,755.

The above figure of 21,776,755 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit BRD's website www.bluerockdiamonds.co.uk or contact:

BlueRock Diamonds PLC Mike Houston

David Facey, FD

m.houston@bluerockdiamonds.co.ukdfacey@bluerockdiamonds.co.uk

SP Angel (NOMAD and Broker) Stuart Gledhill / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Isabel de Salis / Oonagh Reidy

bluerock@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes to editors:

BlueRock Diamonds is an AIM-listed diamond producer which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine near Kimberley in South Africa which produces diamonds of exceptional quality and ranks in the top ten in the world in terms of average value per carat. The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes / 516,200 carats (February 2021); based on its planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, this provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.

Disclaimer

Bluerock Diamonds plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
