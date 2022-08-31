Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlueRock Diamonds PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRD   GB00BKKJK954

BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC

(BRD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:31 2022-08-31 am EDT
8.500 GBX   +6.25%
08:41aBLUEROCK DIAMONDS : News Release
PU
08/15BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : News Release
PU
08/15BLUEROCK DIAMONDS : Circular and Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueRock Diamonds : News Release

08/31/2022 | 08:41am EDT
BlueRock Diamonds PLC / AIM: BRD / Sector: Natural Resources

31 August 2022

BlueRock Diamonds PLC ('BlueRock' or the 'Company')

Diamond Sale Update

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, the AIM listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine ('Kareevlei') in the Kimberley region of South Africa, announces that it has sold six stones, each valued at over USD50k in its August 2022 sale.

Mike Houston, Executive Chairman said, "We are pleased with the results of the August tender, in which we sold a record six high-value stones, bringing the average 2022 price of the tender to USD594 per carat (2021 average: USD465ct). The market appears to have stabilised price wise, but with the ongoing pressure on the rough diamond supply side due to lower global production and sanctions on Russia, we anticipate the demand for Kareevlei's high quality parcel of diamonds to remain firm."

Table 1: Large stones recovered in 2022

Date sold 2022

Carats

Value

Value per carat

USD000

USD000

August

11.62

84

7.2

10.02

81

8.1

9.04

76

8.4

6.77

52

7.6

6.88

52

7.5

10.35

50

4.8

July

5.97

55

9

7.4

67

9

March

19.3

116

6

12.7

128

10

8.7

104

12

6.6

63

9.5

February

11.9

211

17.6

8.3

96

8.3

13.6

78

5.8

7.5

75

10

January

6.8

63

9.3

Note: It is Company policy to announce all stones sold with a value in excess of USD50k.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by

virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit BlueRock's website www.bluerockdiamonds.co.ukor contact:

BlueRock Diamonds PLC

Mike Houston

mhouston@bluerockdiamonds.co.uk

David Facey, FD

d.facey@bluerockdiamonds.co.uk

SP Angel (NOMAD and Broker)

Stuart Gledhill / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)

Isabel de Salis / Charlotte Page

bluerock@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes to editors:

BlueRock Diamonds is an AIM-listed diamond producer which operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine near Kimberley in South Africa which produces diamonds of exceptional quality and ranks in the top ten in the world in terms of average value per carat. The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 10.4 million tonnes / 516,200 carats (February 2021); based on its planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, this provides a minimum 10- year life of mine.

Disclaimer

Bluerock Diamonds plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
