BlueRock Diamonds : News Release

BlueRock Diamonds PLC / AIM: BRD / Sector: Natural Resources

31 August 2022

BlueRock Diamonds PLC ('BlueRock' or the 'Company')

Diamond Sale Update

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, the AIM listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine ('Kareevlei') in the Kimberley region of South Africa, announces that it has sold six stones, each valued at over USD50k in its August 2022 sale.

Mike Houston, Executive Chairman said, "We are pleased with the results of the August tender, in which we sold a record six high-value stones, bringing the average 2022 price of the tender to USD594 per carat (2021 average: USD465ct). The market appears to have stabilised price wise, but with the ongoing pressure on the rough diamond supply side due to lower global production and sanctions on Russia, we anticipate the demand for Kareevlei's high quality parcel of diamonds to remain firm."

Table 1: Large stones recovered in 2022

Date sold 2022 Carats Value Value per carat USD000 USD000 August 11.62 84 7.2 10.02 81 8.1 9.04 76 8.4 6.77 52 7.6 6.88 52 7.5 10.35 50 4.8 July 5.97 55 9 7.4 67 9 March 19.3 116 6 12.7 128 10 8.7 104 12 6.6 63 9.5 February 11.9 211 17.6 8.3 96 8.3 13.6 78 5.8 7.5 75 10 January 6.8 63 9.3

Note: It is Company policy to announce all stones sold with a value in excess of USD50k.

