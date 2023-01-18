BlueRock Diamonds : News Release

BlueRock Diamonds PLC / AIM: BRD / Sector: Natural Resources

17 January 2023

BlueRock Diamonds PLC ('BlueRock' or the 'Company')

Operations and Corporate Update

BlueRock Diamonds Plc (BRD), the AIM listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine ('Kareevlei') in the Kimberley region of South Africa, announces an update on operational and corporate activity.

Operations update

Overview

Waste stripping increased in December as the mining activities returned to normal after the focus on ore from KV2 to feed the plant to determine the realistic plant capacity. The strip ratio increased to 2.78 in the month and 3.49 YTD.

Production and market

Production was below target due to the mine being closed over Christmas and New Year. Arrangements were made for a diamond tender in December in order to facilitate the cash flow for the month. The previously reported decrease in diamond prices continued, however December revenue was not significantly lower than management forecast.

Corporate update

Loan Note - M Poole and T Leslie

The outstanding balance due under the notes is £361,667 (£130,417 held by Mr Poole and £231,250 held by Mr Leslie).

Attempts to reach an agreement with Mr Leslie have so far been unsuccessful and a Notice of Statutory Demand has now been served on BRD by Mr Leslie.

Mr Leslie notified his intention to present a winding-up petition should the amount outstanding on the Loan Note not be settled by 13th January 2023. BRD has written to Mr Leslie's solicitor seeking further discussions and is waiting for a response.