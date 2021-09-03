BlueRock Diamonds : SL Note Instrument

Log in
EXECUTION

DATED

2021

BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC

NOTE INSTRUMENT CONSTITUTING

£1,610,000 SIMPLE UNSECURED NOTES

DUE 2021

CONTENTS

Page No.

1

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION ..................................................................................

3

2

FORM, STATUS, SUBSCRIPTION AND PURPOSE ...............................................................

4

3

CERTIFICATES .......................................................................................................................

5

4

REDEMPTION .........................................................................................................................

5

5

PAYMENT ................................................................................................................................

6

6

REPRESENTATIONS ..............................................................................................................

6

7

SECURITY ...............................................................................................................................

7

8

COVENANTS ...........................................................................................................................

7

9

NOTES NOT TO BE QUOTED ................................................................................................

8

10

DEFAULT .................................................................................................................................

8

11

TRANSFER ..............................................................................................................................

8

12

REGISTER ...............................................................................................................................

8

13

FREEDOM FROM EQUITIES ..................................................................................................

9

14

NOTICES .................................................................................................................................

9

15

MEETINGS OF NOTEHOLDERS ..........................................................................................

10

16

MODIFICATIONS...................................................................................................................

10

17

ENFORCEMENT AND THIRD PARTY RIGHTS....................................................................

10

18

GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION ..............................................................................

10

.....................................................................................................................................

12

Form of Certificate ..............................................................................................................................

12

.....................................................................................................................................

13

Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders ..............................................................................................

13

THIS DEED is made on

2021

BY:

BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC (company number 08248437) whose registered office is at 4th Floor Reading Bridge House, George Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 8LS ("Company").

WHEREAS the Company by resolution of its board of directors has authorised the Notes to be constituted by this deed.

NOW THIS DEED WITNESSES AND IT IS DECLARED as follows:

1 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 In this Deed:

"Business Day"

means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on

which banks generally are open in London for

normal business;

"Certificate"

has the meaning ascribed to it in Clause 3.1;

"CLN Conditions"

means the conditions set out in Clause 4.2;

"CLN Instrument"

means the convertible loan note instrument

executed by the Company on the date of this Deed;

"CLN"

means a convertible loan note constituted by the

CLN Instrument;

"Condition Date"

means 30 September 2021;

"Default Redemption Date"

means the date on which a redemption payment is

made following an Default Redemption Event;

"Default

Redemption

has the meaning ascribed to it in Clause 10;

Event"

"Directors"

means the directors of the Company;

"Group"

means collectively the Company and every

company which is from time to time a subsidiary or

holding company of the Company or a subsidiary of

any such holding company and "Group Company"

shall be construed accordingly;

Majority Noteholders"

means Noteholders holding not less than 75% per

cent. of the Notes in issue and outstanding;

"Note Documents"

means this Deed, the Subscription Agreement, the

CLN Instrument and any Certificate;

"Noteholder"

means a person whose name is entered in the

Register as a holder of Notes;

"Notes"

means £1,610,000 (one million six hundred and ten

thousand) Simple Unsecured Notes due 2021

constituted by this Deed, or the principal amount

PROJECT TIGER SL Note Instrument

3

EXECUTION

thereof for the time being outstanding, as the case

requires;

"Register"

has the meaning ascribed to it in Clause 12.1;

"SLN Redemption Date"

means 31 October 2021;

"Special Resolution"

means a resolution passed at a meeting of the

Noteholders duly convened and held in accordance

with the provisions of this Deed and carried by a

75% majority of the votes cast on such poll

(representing no less than 75% of the Notes in

issue and outstanding) or a written resolution

passed by the Noteholders holding not less than

75% of the Notes in issue and outstanding;

"Subscription Agreement"

means the Loan Notes Subscription Agreement

between the Company and the Subscriber identified

therein and dated on or about the date of this Deed;

and

"Tax"

means all forms of taxation whether of the United

Kingdom or elsewhere.

  1. Words and expressions defined in the Companies Act 2006 shall have the same meaning when used in this Deed unless the context otherwise requires.
  2. Any reference, express or implied, to an enactment includes references to:
    1. that enactment as re-enacted, amended, extended or applied by or under any other enactment before or after the date of this Deed;
    2. any enactment which that enactment re-enacts (with or without modification); and
    3. any subordinate legislation made (before or after the date of this Deed) under that enactment, as re-enacted, amended, extended or applied as described in Clause 1.3.1, or under any enactment referred to in Clause 1.3.1,

and enactment includes any legislation in any jurisdiction.

  1. References to Clauses and schedules are to the clauses of and schedules to this Deed, references to paragraphs are to paragraphs of the relevant schedule and references to this Deed are to this Deed and the schedules and include any deed supplemental to this Deed.
  2. Clauses 1.1 to 1.4 apply unless the contrary intention appears.
  3. The headings in this Deed do not affect its interpretation.

2 FORM, STATUS, SUBSCRIPTION AND PURPOSE

  1. The principal amount of the Notes is £1,610,000 (one million six hundred and ten thousand pounds sterling) unsecured Notes and shall be designated as Simple Unsecured Notes 2021.
  2. The Notes are in registered form in denominations of £10,000 each.
  3. The Notes represent direct unsecured obligations of the Company for the due and punctual payment of the principal in respect of them and performance of all the

PROJECT TIGER SL Note Instrument

4

EXECUTION

obligations of the Company with respect to them and will rank pari passu amongst themselves in all respects except to the extent provided by law.

  1. CERTIFICATES
    1. Each Noteholder shall be entitled to a certificate stating the amount of Notes held by him ("Certificate") and a copy of this Deed. Joint holders of Notes will be entitled to only one Certificate in respect of their jointly held Notes and one copy of this Deed in respect of their joint holding and the Certificate and the Deed shall be delivered to that one of the joint holders who is first named in the Register in respect of the joint holding.
    2. Each Certificate shall be substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1.
    3. The Notes and the Certificates shall be held subject to the terms of this Deed which shall be binding on the Company and the Noteholders and all persons claiming through or under them.
    4. If a Certificate is defaced, lost or destroyed it may be renewed on payment by the Noteholder of the expenses of a renewal and on such terms (if any) as to evidence and indemnity as the Directors may require but, in the case of defacement, the defaced Certificate shall be surrendered before a new Certificate is issued. An entry as to the issue of a new Certificate and indemnity (if any) shall be made in the Register.
  3. REDEMPTION
    1. It is the intention of the Company that the Notes shall be refinanced by the issue of CLNs of the same face value as the Notes to the Noteholders.
    2. The issue of CLNs is conditional on the occurrence on or before the Condition Date of the following (the "CLN Conditions"):
      1. Approval by the Company's shareholders to the allotment of the of the CLNs;
      2. The disapplication of the statutory pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply on the allotment of the CLNs;
      3. The approval of the Company's shareholders to a dispensation from the obligation that might otherwise arise on the exercise of the conversion rights under the CLN Instrument for the holders of CLNs to make a mandatory offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 9 of the Takeover Code; and
      4. The consent of the Takeover Panel to the dispensation referred to in Clause 4.2.3.
    4. If the CLN Conditions have been satisfied in full, then on the SLN Redemption Date:
      1. the Notes then in issue shall be redeemed at the principal amount on the SLN Redemption Date; and
      2. the Company will issue the CLNs in accordance with the CLN Instrument.
    6. Subject to Clause 4.5, if the CLN Conditions have not been satisfied in full, then the Notes shall be redeemed on the SLN Redemption Date at the amount actually received from the Subscriber in respect of the principal plus the greater of:
      1. £976,099; and
      2. the Market Value of 6,465,247 ordinary shares in the Company, less £1,610,000, allocated across the Notes pro rata, where:

PROJECT TIGER SL Note Instrument

5

EXECUTION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

