Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. It owns and operates residential investments that generate rental and other property-related income through the leasing of units to a diverse base of tenants. Its principal business objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. It develops build-to-rent communities at attractive stabilized unlevered yields, investing selectively in target markets that enables it to capture development on completion. Its value-add strategy focuses on repositioning lower-quality, less current assets to drive rent growth and expand margins to increase net operating income and maximize its return on investment.

Sector Residential REITs