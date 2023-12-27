Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock to satisfy the Company?s distribution requirements as a REIT for fiscal year 2023. The Common Stock Dividend will be payable in cash on January 5, 2024 to holders of Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock of record as of December 29, 2023.
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Announces Special Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, Payable on January 5, 2024
December 27, 2023 at 01:47 pm EST
