BlueScope Steel : 1H FY2022 Results Presentation

IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation is not and does not form part of any offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of securities. Any decision to buy or sell BlueScope Steel Limited securities or other products should be made only after seeking appropriate financial advice. Reliance should not be placed on information or
onlyopinions contained in this presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, BlueScope
does not accept any obligation to correct or update them. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", "assume" or "forecast" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
usewhich may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
To the fullest extent permitted by law, BlueScope and its affiliates and their respective
officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided
in this presentation, including any forward looking information, and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this.
ersonal
Authorised for release by the Board of BlueScope Steel Limited
BlueScope Contact:
Don Watters, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations
P +61 3 9666 4206
E don.watters@bluescope.com
2
WELL POSITIONED FOR THE FAVOURABLE LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR STEEL
Recognition of steel as a critical input for a clean energy future (incl. wind, solar and transmission infrastructure)
Consolidation and rationalisation in the US steel industry supporting enhanced supply-side discipline
Focus on overproduction and emissions reduction in
China's steel industry improving regional industry conditions
Steel intensive building and construction supported by government stimulus and infrastructure programs
Preference for lower density and regional housing
maintained by consumers post-pandemic
Growth in steel intensive e-commerceinfrastructure supported by continued acceleration in online shopping
5