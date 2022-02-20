Log in
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
19.08 AUD   +0.26%
BlueScope Steel : 1H FY2022 Results Presentation

02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
1H FY2022

only

Financial Results

Presentation

Mark Vassella

useManaging Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tania Archibald

ersonal

Chief Financial Officer

21 February 2022

BlueScope Steel Limited. ASX Code: BSL

Pictured:

St Bede's Catholic College in

ABN: 16 000 011 058

Chisholm, NSW, featuring

Level 11, 120 Collins St, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

COLORBOND® steel in

Fielders® Aramex® profile

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation is not and does not form part of any offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of securities. Any decision to buy or sell BlueScope Steel Limited securities or other products should be made only after seeking appropriate financial advice. Reliance should not be placed on information or

onlyopinions contained in this presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, BlueScope

does not accept any obligation to correct or update them. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", "assume" or "forecast" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors

usewhich may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, BlueScope and its affiliates and their respective

officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided

in this presentation, including any forward looking information, and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this.

ersonal

Authorised for release by the Board of BlueScope Steel Limited

BlueScope Contact:

Don Watters, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations

P +61 3 9666 4206

E don.watters@bluescope.com

2

ersonal use only

1H FY2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Positioning for long term sustainable growth and returns

  • Continuing to evolve our approach to safety by building capacity and driving a greater focus on engagement and learning
  • Delivered strong financial results and returns to shareholders
  • Strong progress on climate - comprehensive climate change strategy launched; collaborations announced with:
    • Rio Tinto, to explore technical and process options for low emissions steelmaking
    • Shell, to explore and develop renewable hydrogen projects at Port Kembla
  • Port Kembla reline project transitioning to feasibility phase - examining a comprehensive upgrade, including technologies to enable GHG emissions reductions
  • North Star expansion well progressed, with expected start-up mid CY2022
  • Established BlueScope Recycling with the acquisition of MetalX ferrous recycling business

3

SAFETY

STARTS WITH ALL OF US

Leaders involved in our global

Team-based risk control

only

1,167HSE risk management program

250 improvement projects active

to date (incl Board & ELT)

across the business

• Continuing to evolve our approach to safety

- Driving innovative and practical HSE risk control improvements to enhance resilience

- Empowering our people to be part of the solution by identifying opportunities and

use

strengthening controls

• Maintaining COVID-safe workplaces has been a persistent focus across the business.

Supporting our people and encouraging vaccinations has been paramount

• TRIFR remains in the long term range of 5-7. Focus continues on building capacity in our

processes and systems to lower severity of injuries, both actual and potential

ersonal

- Injury profile continues to be lower severity injuries (e.g. sprains, strains and lacerations)

- No permanent incapacities; less than 3% of injuries had the potential to be a fatal incident

TRIFR

Severity

Rate per million hours (number of injuries)

% (number) of injuries with potential to be a fatal incident

2.9% (6)

4.2% (10)

2.9% (4)

5.6

6.7

7.2

7.0

(237)

(271)

(137)

0.7% (2)

(207)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

1H FY22

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

1H FY22

4

ersonal use only

WELL POSITIONED FOR THE FAVOURABLE LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR STEEL

Recognition of steel as a critical input for a clean energy future (incl. wind, solar and transmission infrastructure)

Consolidation and rationalisation in the US steel industry supporting enhanced supply-side discipline

Focus on overproduction and emissions reduction in

China's steel industry improving regional industry conditions

Steel intensive building and construction supported by government stimulus and infrastructure programs

Preference for lower density and regional housing

maintained by consumers post-pandemic

Growth in steel intensive e-commerceinfrastructure supported by continued acceleration in online shopping

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
