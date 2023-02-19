Advanced search
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:51 2023-02-17 am EST
19.82 AUD   +0.41%
BlueScope Steel : 1H FY2023 Results Presentation

02/19/2023 | 04:10pm EST
1H FY2023

Financial Results

Presentation

Mark Vassella

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Scicluna

Acting Chief Financial Officer

20 February 2023

BlueScope Steel Limited. ASX Code: BSL

ABN: 16 000 011 058

Level 11, 120 Collins St, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Pictured:

Residence in Geelong, VIC

featuring COLORBOND®

steel in Surfmist®

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation is not and does not form part of any offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of securities. Any decision to buy or sell BlueScope Steel Limited securities or other products should be made only after seeking appropriate financial advice. Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, BlueScope does not accept any obligation to correct or update them. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", "assume" or "forecast" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, BlueScope and its affiliates and their respective

officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided

in this presentation, including any forward looking information, and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this.

Authorised for release by the Board of BlueScope Steel Limited

BlueScope Contact:

Don Watters, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations

P +61 3 9666 4206

E don.watters@bluescope.com

2

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF COUNTRY

BlueScope acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we work, live and operate.

We recognise our First Nations Peoples who have inhabited Australia for millennia, their enduring connection to Country, sky, and waterways and their rich and vital cultures.

We acknowledge the many different Nations across this ancient continent; from rural and remote communities, to our cities and suburban streets.

We honour and pay respect to Ancestors, Elders, and their descendants as the Custodians of this Country. It is through the Ancestral knowledge and stories of local Peoples that we can more fully know and understand Country and the unique ways in which Country connects us all.

This artwork remains the property of Jasmine Sarin (Dharawal, Kamilaroi & Jerrinja). It is licensed for use by BlueScope to promote First Nations Engagement work for a period of 3 years, to June 2025.

3

1H FY2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Positioning for long term sustainable growth and returns

  • Delivered robust financial performance with ROIC of 23.4%
  • Return to franking with fully franked interim dividend
  • Delivering our US growth strategy:
    • Ramp up of the North Star expansion progressing well
    • Progressing business plans for our two most recent acquisitions
  • Announced refocussed executive lead team to drive the Company's next phase of growth
  • Progressing feasibility study into 6BF reline and upgrade
  • Driving growth and transformation, including continued rollout of digital program and progression of key projects

4

HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT STARTS WITH ALL OF US

  • Our integrated HSE strategy has embraced a people-centred approach and embedded a culture of learning from our people to develop smart solutions in managing risk
  • Team-basedHSE risk control and improvement projects continue to build capacity in how we manage material risks, to reduce the likelihood of life-changing and significant events
  • Continued focus on increasing the capability of our people and our supply chain and industry partners through business-tailored HSE risk management leadership and learning workshops
  • Embedded balanced indicators to drive our HSE strategy and provide meaningful insights into:
    • the impacts to the health and safety of our people,
    • how we safeguard our operations, and
    • opportunities to strengthen our commitment to the environment

Lead Indicators

Lag Indicators

1,405

plus >800

250

Leaders involved in our global HSE risk management program since 2020 (incl Board & ELT)

people involved in business-led HSE learning sessions in 1H FY2023

Team-based HSE risk control improvement projects identified for FY2023 across the business

TRIFR1: within the long term range of 5-7

6.8

7.2

7.1

6.7

(240)

(273)

(275)

(137)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

1H FY2023

Potential severity2: at a low level in 1H FY2023

4.2% (10)

0.7% (2)

2.5% (7)

0.7% (1)

14 additional environment improvement projects completed in 1H FY2023

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

1H FY2023

1. Total recordable injury frequency rate per million hours (number of injuries).

2. Percentage (number) of total recordable injuries with potential to be a fatal incident

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 21:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
