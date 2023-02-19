BlueScope Steel : 1H FY2023 Results Presentation

This presentation is not and does not form part of any offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of securities. Any decision to buy or sell BlueScope Steel Limited securities or other products should be made only after seeking appropriate financial advice. Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, BlueScope does not accept any obligation to correct or update them. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF COUNTRY
BlueScope acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we work, live and operate.
We recognise our First Nations Peoples who have inhabited Australia for millennia, their enduring connection to Country, sky, and waterways and their rich and vital cultures.
We acknowledge the many different Nations across this ancient continent; from rural and remote communities, to our cities and suburban streets.
We honour and pay respect to Ancestors, Elders, and their descendants as the Custodians of this Country. It is through the Ancestral knowledge and stories of local Peoples that we can more fully know and understand Country and the unique ways in which Country connects us all.
This artwork remains the property of Jasmine Sarin (Dharawal, Kamilaroi & Jerrinja). It is licensed for use by BlueScope to promote First Nations Engagement work for a period of 3 years, to June 2025.
1H FY2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Positioning for long term sustainable growth and returns
Delivered robust financial performance with ROIC of 23.4%
Return to franking with fully franked interim dividend
Delivering our US growth strategy:
Ramp up of the North Star expansion progressing well
Progressing business plans for our two most recent acquisitions
Announced refocussed executive lead team to drive the Company's next phase of growth
Progressing feasibility study into 6BF reline and upgrade
Driving growth and transformation, including continued rollout of digital program and progression of key projects
HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT STARTS WITH ALL OF US
Our integrated HSE strategy has embraced a people-centred approach and embedded a culture of learning from our people to develop smart solutions in managing risk
Team-basedHSE risk control and improvement projects continue to build capacity in how we manage material risks, to reduce the likelihood of life-changing and significant events
Continued focus on increasing the capability of our people and our supply chain and industry partners through business-tailored HSE risk management leadership and learning workshops
Embedded balanced indicators to drive our HSE strategy and provide meaningful insights into:
the impacts to the health and safety of our people,
how we safeguard our operations, and
opportunities to strengthen our commitment to the environment
Lead Indicators
Lag Indicators
1,405
plus >800
250
Leaders involved in our global HSE risk management program since 2020 (incl Board & ELT)
people involved in business-led HSE learning sessions in 1H FY2023
Team-based HSE risk control improvement projects identified for FY2023 across the business
TRIFR1: within the long term range of 5-7
6.8
7.2
7.1
6.7
(240)
(273)
(275)
(137)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
1H FY2023
Potential severity2: at a low level in 1H FY2023
4.2% (10)
0.7% (2)
2.5% (7)
0.7% (1)
14 additional environment improvement projects completed in 1H FY2023
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
1H FY2023
1. Total recordable injury frequency rate per million hours (number of injuries).
2. Percentage (number) of total recordable injuries with potential to be a fatal incident
