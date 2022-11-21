Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BlueScope Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:06 2022-11-21 pm EST
16.39 AUD   +1.49%
BlueScope Steel : 2022 AGM update

11/21/2022 | 05:56pm EST
BlueScope 2022 AGM update Tuesday, November 22, 2022

At its Annual General Meeting today, BlueScope confirmed its previous guidance provided in August that 1H FY2023 underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be in the range of $800 to $900 million, subject to spread, FX and market conditions. More

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 848 M 11 104 M 11 104 M
Net income 2023 1 104 M 727 M 727 M
Net cash 2023 573 M 378 M 378 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 7 402 M 4 878 M 4 878 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 97,9%
