BlueScope Steel : 2022 AGM update

BlueScope 2022 AGM update
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
At its Annual General Meeting today, BlueScope confirmed its previous guidance provided in August that 1H FY2023 underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be in the range of $800 to $900 million, subject to spread, FX and market conditions. More
