BlueScope Steel Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 8,593.6 million compared to AUD 9,357.6 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 439.3 million compared to AUD 598.9 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.969 compared to AUD 1.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.962 compared to AUD 1.272 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 0.973 compared to AUD 1.282 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was AUD 0.966 compared to AUD 1.275 a year ago.