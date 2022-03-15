Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BlueScope Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 12:44:03 am
19.28 AUD   +1.13%
12:40aBLUESCOPE STEEL : Modern manufacturing grant for BlueScope in the Illawarra
PU
03/13BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
03/10BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueScope Steel : Modern manufacturing grant for BlueScope in the Illawarra

03/15/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Modern manufacturing grant for BlueScope in the Illawarra Tuesday, March 15, 2022
BlueScope and its partners are delighted to have received a Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) grant from the Federal Government, which will enhance Australia's sovereign manufacturing capability, and ensure we can make a substantive investment to get on with the job of making essential components for the clean energy transition including wind towers and solar farm componentry.

"The grant, which is $55.4 million, will catalyse a further $161.6 million of investment by BlueScope and its partners Keppel Prince, Bisalloy, and the University of Wollongong, and will create approximately 200 new jobs in steel manufacturing, plus up to 1000 jobs in associated industries," said BlueScope Managing Director & CEO, Mr Mark Vassella.

"The investment - which will create an Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct at Port Kembla Steelworks - will see the building of a new fabrication facility to manufacture components for the renewable energy, defence and other sectors, as well as upgrades and modernisation of BlueScope's Plate Mill.

"Today's announcement is an example of BlueScope and its partners 'walking the talk' and taking practical action to help deliver a low emissions future for Australia," Mr Vassella concluded.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
12:40aBLUESCOPE STEEL : Modern manufacturing grant for BlueScope in the Illawarra
PU
03/13BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
03/10BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
03/10BLUESCOPE STEEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
PU
03/08BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
03/07INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2022 : Break the bias
PU
03/06BLUESCOPE STEEL : supports Australian flood relief and recovery
PU
03/06BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
03/03BLUESCOPE STEEL : Commitment to worldsteel sustainability principles
PU
03/02BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 489 M 12 659 M 12 659 M
Net income 2022 2 620 M 1 896 M 1 896 M
Net cash 2022 1 543 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,58x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 8 990 M 6 507 M 6 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float -
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,06 AUD
Average target price 23,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Patricia Dee-Bradbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-9.09%6 554
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-6.28%24 273
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.32%21 018
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION9.76%20 857
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-17.20%17 186
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.66%16 066