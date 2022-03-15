BlueScope Steel : Modern manufacturing grant for BlueScope in the Illawarra

BlueScope and its partners are delighted to have received a Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) grant from the Federal Government, which will enhance Australia's sovereign manufacturing capability, and ensure we can make a substantive investment to get on with the job of making essential components for the clean energy transition including wind towers and solar farm componentry.

"The grant, which is $55.4 million, will catalyse a further $161.6 million of investment by BlueScope and its partners Keppel Prince, Bisalloy, and the University of Wollongong, and will create approximately 200 new jobs in steel manufacturing, plus up to 1000 jobs in associated industries," said BlueScope Managing Director & CEO, Mr Mark Vassella.

"The investment - which will create an Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct at Port Kembla Steelworks - will see the building of a new fabrication facility to manufacture components for the renewable energy, defence and other sectors, as well as upgrades and modernisation of BlueScope's Plate Mill.

"Today's announcement is an example of BlueScope and its partners 'walking the talk' and taking practical action to help deliver a low emissions future for Australia," Mr Vassella concluded.