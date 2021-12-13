Log in
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
21.18 AUD   -1.35%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueScope Steel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 13, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BSLAB

RIGHTS

904,729

13/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

16000011058

1.3

ASX issuer code

BSL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BSLAB : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

13/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

136,760

Mark Vassella

Same

28,149

Tania Archibald

Same

26,668

John Nowlan

Same

26,790

Pat Finan

Same

21,631

Gretta Stephens

Same

23,481

Connell Zhang

Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The Rights the subject of this Appendix comprise: 54,704 Rights issued under BlueScope's FY22 Short Term Incentive Plan (`Share Rights'); 742,660 Rights issued under BSL's FY22 Long Term Incentive Plan (`Alignment Rights'); and 107,365 Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans.

Summaries of the Share Rights and Alignment Rights terms are set out in Sections 5.2 and 5.3 respectively of BlueScope's 2021 Remuneration Report:https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/292 4-02423835-3A576278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

The terms of the Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans covered by this Appendix are similar to the Share Rights and Alignment Rights terms, except that the Rights are subject to different vesting periods (11,365 Rights have a 12 month vesting period and 96,000 Rights have a 24 month vesting period) and 2,170 Rights are not subject to a performance condition, only a service condition.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Each Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in BlueScope, subject to the Right vesting.

Issue details

onlyusepersonalFor

Number of +securities

904,729

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

Financials
Sales 2022 16 829 M 12 070 M 12 070 M
Net income 2022 2 587 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net cash 2022 2 176 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 10 206 M 7 318 M 7 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,18 AUD
Average target price 24,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Patricia Dee-Bradbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED21.17%7 318
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.17.82%24 510
JSW STEEL LIMITED75.39%21 582
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.152.99%21 186
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION38.18%19 008
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.75%16 103