BlueScope Steel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BSLAB : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

13/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 136,760 Mark Vassella Same 28,149 Tania Archibald Same 26,668 John Nowlan Same 26,790 Pat Finan Same 21,631 Gretta Stephens Same 23,481 Connell Zhang Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The Rights the subject of this Appendix comprise: 54,704 Rights issued under BlueScope's FY22 Short Term Incentive Plan (`Share Rights'); 742,660 Rights issued under BSL's FY22 Long Term Incentive Plan (`Alignment Rights'); and 107,365 Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans.

Summaries of the Share Rights and Alignment Rights terms are set out in Sections 5.2 and 5.3 respectively of BlueScope's 2021 Remuneration Report:https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/292 4-02423835-3A576278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

The terms of the Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans covered by this Appendix are similar to the Share Rights and Alignment Rights terms, except that the Rights are subject to different vesting periods (11,365 Rights have a 12 month vesting period and 96,000 Rights have a 24 month vesting period) and 2,170 Rights are not subject to a performance condition, only a service condition.