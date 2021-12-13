BlueScope Steel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday December 13, 2021
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Issue date
BSLAB
RIGHTS
904,729
13/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
16000011058
1.3
ASX issuer code
BSL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
13/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
BSLAB : RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
13/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
136,760
Mark Vassella
Same
28,149
Tania Archibald
Same
26,668
John Nowlan
Same
26,790
Pat Finan
Same
21,631
Gretta Stephens
Same
23,481
Connell Zhang
Same
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The Rights the subject of this Appendix comprise: 54,704 Rights issued under BlueScope's FY22 Short Term Incentive Plan (`Share Rights'); 742,660 Rights issued under BSL's FY22 Long Term Incentive Plan (`Alignment Rights'); and 107,365 Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans.
The terms of the Rights issued under BlueScope's other employee equity plans covered by this Appendix are similar to the Share Rights and Alignment Rights terms, except that the Rights are subject to different vesting periods (11,365 Rights have a 12 month vesting period and 96,000 Rights have a 24 month vesting period) and 2,170 Rights are not subject to a performance condition, only a service condition.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Each Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in BlueScope, subject to the Right vesting.
Issue details
Number of +securities
904,729
Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:09 UTC.