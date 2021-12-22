Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BlueScope Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueScope Steel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL

12/22/2021 | 10:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 23, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BSLAB

RIGHTS

1,000

22/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

16000011058

1.3

ASX issuer code

BSL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

BSLAB : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

The Share Rights the subject of this Appendix comprise 1,000 Share Rights issued under BlueScope's FY2022 Talent

Retention Equity Award ('TRE Award').

The terms of the Share Rights issued under BlueScope's TRE Award are similar to the STI Share Rights terms set out in

Section 5.2 of BlueScope's 2021 Remuneration Report:https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-resea

rch/1.0/file/2924-02423835-3A576278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4.However, the Share Rights

are subject to a different vesting period (24 months).

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

1,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

490,211,484

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BSLAB : RIGHTS

3,699,782

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
10:37pBLUESCOPE STEEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
PU
12/20BlueScope Steel Completes Acquisition of US Steel Recycling Business; Shares Up 4%
MT
12/19BLUESCOPE STEEL : acquires ferrous recycling business from MetalX
PU
12/17BlueScope Steel Limited completed the acquisition of Ferrous scrap steel recycling busi..
CI
12/16BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
12/14BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
12/13BLUESCOPE STEEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
PU
12/12BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
12/09BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
12/07BLUESCOPE STEEL : Executive lead team changes - reinforcing our sustainability credentials
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 011 M 12 267 M 9 181 M
Net income 2022 2 681 M 1 933 M 1 447 M
Net cash 2022 2 192 M 1 580 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,85x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 10 178 M 7 342 M 5 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,16 AUD
Average target price 25,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Patricia Dee-Bradbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED21.05%7 298
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.23.36%26 140
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.157.26%22 105
JSW STEEL LIMITED70.60%20 918
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION44.04%19 778
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.16%15 358