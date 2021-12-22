BlueScope Steel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 23, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BSLAB
RIGHTS
1,000
22/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
16000011058
1.3
ASX issuer code
BSL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
BSLAB : RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
The Share Rights the subject of this Appendix comprise 1,000 Share Rights issued under BlueScope's FY2022 Talent
Retention Equity Award ('TRE Award').
The terms of the Share Rights issued under BlueScope's TRE Award are similar to the STI Share Rights terms set out in
Section 5.2 of BlueScope's 2021 Remuneration Report:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-resea
rch/1.0/file/2924-02423835-3A576278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 . However, the Share Rights
are subject to a different vesting period (24 months).
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
1,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
490,211,484
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BSLAB : RIGHTS
3,699,782
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Sales 2022
17 011 M
12 267 M
9 181 M
Net income 2022
2 681 M
1 933 M
1 447 M
Net cash 2022
2 192 M
1 580 M
1 183 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,85x
Yield 2022
2,57%
Capitalization
10 178 M
7 342 M
5 494 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,47x
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
14 000
Free-Float
97,6%
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
21,16 AUD
Average target price
25,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target
18,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.