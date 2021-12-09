BlueScope Steel : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL

For personal use only

Name of entity

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

12,429,065

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

340,691

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement