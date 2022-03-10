BlueScope Steel : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
16,792,531
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
256,000
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
1 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
16000011058
1.3
ASX issuer code
BSL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
16/8/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
10/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of buy-back
2 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
For personal use only
Notification of buy-back
3 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
only
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
503,806,240
use
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
No
personalFor
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited
J P Morgan Securities Australia Limited
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Notification of buy-back
4 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
only
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
30/8/2021
use
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
28/2/2023
personalFor
P rt 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Extend existing on-marketbuy-back of ordinary shares by an additional six months to 28 February 2023 and increase the
remaining amount available to be bought to up to $700,000,000, such that the aggregate program size is amended to up
to $984,635,133.01 (of which $284,635,133.01 bought to date).
Total number of securities on issue as at the date of the initial notification of the buy-back program was 503,806,240 (per
Item 1.4c); at the date of this Notice, the number is 490,211,484.
Notification of buy-back
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:42 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Sales 2022
17 409 M
12 802 M
12 802 M
Net income 2022
2 620 M
1 926 M
1 926 M
Net cash 2022
1 556 M
1 144 M
1 144 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,62x
Yield 2022
2,68%
Capitalization
9 100 M
6 692 M
6 692 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,43x
EV / Sales 2023
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
14 000
Free-Float
99,4%
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
19,27 AUD
Average target price
23,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target
22,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.