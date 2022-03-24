Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BlueScope Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
BlueScope Steel : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL

03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

25/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

18,413,934

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

345,000

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

16000011058

1.3

ASX issuer code

BSL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

16/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

22/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

25/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

503,806,240

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personalFor

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited

J P Morgan Securities Australia Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration? Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known? No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

30/8/2021

use

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

28/2/2023

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Extend existing on-marketbuy-back of ordinary shares by an additional six months to 28 February 2023 and increase the

remaining amount available to be bought to up to $700,000,000, such that the aggregate program size is amended to up

to $984,635,133.01 (of which $284,635,133.01 bought to date).

Total number of securities on issue as at the date of the initial notification of the buy-back program was 503,806,240 (per

Item 1.4c); at the date of this Notice, the number is 490,211,484.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 21:54:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
