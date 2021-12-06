Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BlueScope Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueScope Steel : and Shell join forces to develop renewable hydrogen projects in the Illawarra

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlueScope and Shell join forces to develop renewable hydrogen projects in the Illawarra Tuesday, December 7, 2021

BlueScope today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy Operations Pty Ltd ("Shell") to work together to explore and develop renewable hydrogen projects at BlueScope's Port Kembla Steelworks in the Illawarra region of New South Wales, Australia. Refer media release.

The collaboration encompasses two projects:

  • Pilot renewable hydrogen electrolyser plant at the Port Kembla Steelworks
    This initial project will investigate designing, building and operating a pilot-scale 10MW renewable hydrogen electrolyser to explore and test the use of green hydrogen in the blast furnace at BlueScope's Port Kembla Steelworks. The ambition is to demonstrate hydrogen as a pathway towards low emissions steelmaking. The hydrogen could also potentially be used for other purposes, such as to feed a pilot direct reduced iron (DRI) plant.
  • Illawarra hydrogen hub concept
    The MoU also provides for BlueScope and Shell to collaborate with other organisations to develop a "hydrogen hub" in the Illawarra. This project will explore options for hydrogen supply and offtake, renewable energy supply and hydrogen and electricity infrastructure. The project will also examine the logistics infrastructure required for a commercially viable hydrogen supply chain in the Illawarra.

    The Illawarra's diversity of sectors across industry, energy, transport infrastructure, minerals and mining, combined with research and academic partnerships, makes it well-placed for further collaborations to develop hydrogen technology and support the region's decarbonisation efforts.


BlueScope Chief Executive, Mark Vassella, said, "we are excited about the potential for these projects and are pleased to be working with Shell which brings global expertise in developing new energy technologies, including green hydrogen.

"Any future potential hydrogen hub in the Illawarra will need broad support from governments, regulators, customers and suppliers.

"We are looking to the future; short, medium and long term and we are looking forward to seeing what a pilot hydrogen electrolyser can teach us about the production, storage and handling of hydrogen and, importantly, how hydrogen will behave in a blast furnace.

"The projects announced today demonstrate BlueScope's commitment to taking real action on climate change," Mr Vassella said.

Shell Australia Chairman Tony Nunan said: "Hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, many of which are central to Australia's economic and social development. Shell looks forward to working with BlueScope and leveraging each other's strengths and capabilities to explore the development of integrated hydrogen supply chains. Collaborations such as these are fundamental to accelerating progress towards a net-zero emissions future."

The MoU collaboration is part of BlueScope's previously announced climate investment program of up to $150 million over the next five years.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
04:52pBLUESCOPE STEEL : and Shell join forces to develop renewable hydrogen projects in the Illa..
PU
12/05BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
12/01BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/29BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/25BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/23BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/21BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/18BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
11/17BLUESCOPE STEEL : 2021 AGM trading update
PU
11/14BLUESCOPE STEEL : Update - Notification of buy-back - BSL
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 848 M 11 873 M 11 873 M
Net income 2022 2 609 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
Net cash 2022 2 206 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,91x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 10 103 M 7 121 M 7 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,93 AUD
Average target price 25,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Patricia Dee-Bradbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED19.74%6 937
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.17.82%24 482
JSW STEEL LIMITED65.96%20 603
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.145.30%20 518
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION36.97%18 955
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.21%16 235