BlueScope Steel : business update

BlueScope business update
Thursday, October 21, 2021
BlueScope today announced it now expects underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 1H FY2022 to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion. This is above the prior guidance range of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, and is subject to spread, FX and market conditions. More
Disclaimer
