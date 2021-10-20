Log in
    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/20
20.13 AUD   +0.50%
05:44pBLUESCOPE STEEL : business update
PU
09/22BLUESCOPE STEEL : Citi rates BSL as Buy
AQ
09/20BLUESCOPE STEEL : FY2021 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
BlueScope Steel : business update

10/20/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
BlueScope business update Thursday, October 21, 2021

BlueScope today announced it now expects underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 1H FY2022 to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion. This is above the prior guidance range of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, and is subject to spread, FX and market conditions. More

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 16 342 M 12 276 M 12 276 M
Net income 2022 2 383 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net cash 2022 2 281 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,10x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 9 862 M 7 410 M 7 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Penolope Bingham-Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED15.16%7 337
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.31.09%26 973
JSW STEEL LIMITED76.96%22 152
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION35.56%18 514
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.53%16 543
EVRAZ PLC34.14%12 736