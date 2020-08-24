Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Membership in the Crypto Valley Association

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today it's membership in the Crypto Valley Association ("CVA") www.cryptovalley.swiss

The CVA is an independent, government-supported organization located in the Swiss canton of Zug. The CVA's mission is to build the world's leading ecosystem for blockchain and cryptographic technologies in Switzerland. The CVA's main focus is developing and executing a community-driven program targeted at establishing and growing it's ecosystem. This includes supporting start-ups and established businesses, making policy recommendations, initiating research projects, and hosting conferences, hackathons, and other industry events. The CVA is also working to be a bridge between Crypto Valley and the global cryptographic technologies community - building on our already active connections to international centers of blockchain innovation in London, Singapore, Silicon Valley and New York.

Bluesky is intending contribute to the CVA and to leverage the contacts and expertise of the Crypto Valley Association to assist with projects and where possible, fundraising.

Bluesky's CEO Ben Gelfand commented: "We wanted to be part of one of the world leading blockchain ecosystems that welcomes individuals, small and large companies from all over the world who are interested in the long term global economic and transformational benefits coming from blockchain and cryptographic technology innovation."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

