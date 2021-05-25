Log in
    BTC   CA09629B3056

BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.

(BTC)
05/25 11:19:38 am
0.56 CAD   --.--%
11:25aBluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Primary Facility Capacity Increase
NE
05/22Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Provides MCTO Update
NE
05/14Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides MCTO Update
NE
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Primary Facility Capacity Increase

05/25/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today a significant expansion capability for its primary facility.

Bluesky is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the power utility provider for an increase of power to its primary Canadian mining facility.

Consistent with Bluesky's recently announced ESG Policy, this recent increase of power comes from power generation from non-fossil fuel sources. Also consistent with Bluesky's commitment to recycle the use of power where possible, Bluesky will be utilizing the additional heat generation from mining with this increased power for heating of its overall facility and the associated business operations through advanced HVAC engineering.

Dependent on the specific mining machines deployed, Bluesky expects this increase in power capability to support between an approximate 1500-2000 additional mining assets.

Bluesky has already acquired the required hardware infrastructure to support the planned for next stage roll-out and partial usage of the new capacity and expects to see this next staged release of additional mining capability moved to production in approximately 30-45 days, if not earlier.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO stated: "From a business perspective we smartly planned well in advance for a controlled and staged growth for our active mining presence and associated assets and this increase in capacity allows us to execute on our scale plans and realize continuing growth in our overall mining operations."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand
CEO & Director
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
T: (416) 363-3833 
E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com 

Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
T: (647) 466-4037
E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85157


© Newsfilecorp 2021
