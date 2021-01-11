Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.    BTC   CA09629B3056

BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.

(BTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces the Amendment to the Corporation's Current Non-Brokered Private Placement Raise

01/11/2021 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation"), announced today that due to strong market demand, the Corporation is amending the closing date of its current and open private placement raise from Friday January 29th, 2021 to Friday January 15th, 2021. For complete details in regards to the terms of the offering, please refer to the Corporation's press release dated January 5th, 2020 which can be viewed by visiting the Corporation's SEDAR profile, or on the Corporation's listing page at the CSE website or on the Corporation's website.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand
CEO & Director
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
T: (416) 363-3833
E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy
Director Secretary & Director
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
T: (647) 466-4037
E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71736


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.
09:20aBluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces the Amendment to the Corporation's Cu..
NE
01/05Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Announces the Commencement of a Non-Brokered Pri..
NE
01/04Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Provides Q4 2020 Gross Revenue Update & Announce..
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Announces the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Privat..
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Releases Q3, 2020 Financial Results
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces the Commencement of a Non-Brokered Pr..
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Rights Offering
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides Update, Retires the Majority of its To..
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Releases Q2, 2020 Financial Results
NE
2020Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Membership in the Crypto Valley Assoc..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,34 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net income 2019 -4,67 M -3,66 M -3,66 M
Net cash 2019 0,49 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 21,1 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ben Gelfand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Robert Pearlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank Kordy Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Dan Collia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.83.67%21
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-1.98%86 040
ADYEN N.V.-7.80%65 191
WORLDLINE-1.57%26 608
STONECO LTD.-4.56%24 726
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.1.96%18 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ