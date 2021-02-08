Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Executes on a Material Mining Hardware Purchase and Announces a Significant International Supplier Relationship with Pandaminer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has both formalized and has completed a new mining hardware order for the amount of $915,000.00 CDN for cutting edge GPU mining machines from Pandaminer.

This additional material mining hardware acquisition is the second significant completed high dollar value order for Bluesky in fiscal 2021.

Further to Bluesky's press releases of January 18th and January 20th of this year, and consistent with Bluesky's strategy to aggressively exploit a continued positive trend in today's high value crypto market space, this latest order has been acted on quickly and Bluesky expects to see that all of the new assets that have been announced hit the production floor of the Corporation's mining facilities and be operational within the next 45 -90 days.

This latest order, for just below $1,000,000.00 CDN, comes in line with strategic talks with Pandaminer out of China, and follows the solidification of an advantageous business relationship between Pandaminer and Bluesky to ensure a consistent and beneficial supply chain relationship for mining machines.

Mr. Ben Gelfand, Bluesky CEO stated: "We continue to demonstrate our ability to execute rapidly against our plans and announced strategies. Locking in strategic relationships with key vendors and industry leading players like Pandaminer ensures that we can acquire the right hardware, at the right price points, and in a timely fashion so we can put our shareholders investments to work."

Mr. Weicheng (Wilson) Guo, Pandaminer CEO stated: "This very hot crypto marketplace has been exceptional for our growth and the sales of our mining machines. This deep business cooperation we have with Bluesky is mutually beneficial to both Pandaminer and to Bluesky and we look forward to both growing and further developing this relationship and seeing mutual success through it."

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO stated: "This latest acquisition of GPU mining assets comes at a perfect time as it allows us to diversify our focus to Ethereum (ETH). We are seeing very positive results currently with our primary Bitcoin focus but we feel that Ethereum may represent the next big wave of value for us and this latest order of mining machines will be focused in greater part on Ethereum mining as we look to monetize a maturing additional target."

About Pandaminer, Shenzhen Halley Cloud Technology Co, Ltd.

With headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Pandaminer has become a recognized leader in the production of advanced mining hardware. In response to the new virtual mining vertical, Pandaminer was founded in 2016 to focus on making mining simple by producing and providing cost effective mining hardware to a global market. Pandaminer is currently delivering product and value in over 60 countries worldwide with a diversified industry focus that spans cryptocurrency mining, R&D, cloud based mining, hosted miner solutions and integration with all relevant mining pool architectures.

For more information please visit Pandaminer at: https://www.pandaminer.com/about /

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com/

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

