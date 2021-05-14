Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides MCTO Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation"), is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 3, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Corporation in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2021.

The MCTO was granted pursuant to Bluesky's application made under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Corporation requested and received an extension relating to the Required Filings due to delays caused by the required review of certain new internal control procedures that have been implemented by the Corporation and due to other issues associated with the current COVID-19 restrictions in the Province of Ontario.

The Corporation's staff and accounting firm is working diligently with its auditors and the Corporation now expects to have the audit of the Required Filings completed, and the Required Filings filed, no later than May 21, 2021.

The Corporation is providing this status update in accordance with NP 12-203. The Corporation reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in its default announcement on May 3, 2021, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Corporation is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203 and no such other default is anticipated; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities. However, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could determine, in their discretion, that it would be appropriate to issue a general cease trade order against the Corporation affecting all of the securities of the Corporation.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

