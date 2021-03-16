Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Receives a Combined Total of $714,860.00 CDN in Proceeds Via Warrant Exercises

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation had received an additional $89,980.00 CDN in proceeds from the exercise of an additional 99,978 Purchase Warrants ("Warrants"). In total, the Corporation has now received a combined total of $714,860.00 CDN in proceeds via the exercising of 794,289 Warrants. Please refer to the Corporation's press release dated March 11, 2021 for the prior exercised Warrant totals. The Corporation has approximately a combined total of 350,000 Warrants that will come due by April 24th, 2021 and of which the Corporation anticipates that the 350,000 Warrants will be fully exercised over the course of the next several days. Because of the strong demand from the Corporation's existing shareholders in exercising their warrants, the Corporation has elected to cancel its current Private Placement of Units which was announced via press release on February 22nd, 2021. The Corporation has elected to keep open its Private Placement in Kind offering which is open only to the Corporation's Class - A shareholders until March 31st, 2021 which was also announced via press release on February 22nd, 2021.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & DirectorBluesky

Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77504