Bluesky Digital Assets : Net proceeds from the financing will be primarily used for purchasing additional digital asset mining equipment with the purpose of expanding the Corporation's existing digital asset mining operations and for general working capital purposes.

October 4th, 2021

Bluesky Digital Announces Closing of $3.25 Million CDN Private Placement with Institutional Investors

Toronto, Ontario, October 4, 2021 - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has closed its previously announced private placement of equity securities (the "Offering"). The Offering was for gross proceeds of $3,250,000 CDN in a private placement of its equity securities and consisted of the sale of 10,077,522 common shares or common share equivalents of the Company ("Shares") and warrants to purchase 10,077,522 common shares ("Warrants"), at a purchase price of $0.3225 per Share and associated Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.43 CDN per Share and an exercise period of 60 months from the issuance date.

Net proceeds from the financing will be primarily used for purchasing additional digital asset mining equipment with the purpose of expanding the Corporation's existing digital asset mining operations and for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. received (i) a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) 806,202 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.4031 at any time for a period of 60 months from the issuance date.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to customary resale restrictions in the United States with no resale restrictions in Canada. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the private placement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact: Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

