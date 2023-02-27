Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Bluestar Adisseo Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600299   CNE000001253

BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY

(600299)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
9.000 CNY   -0.22%
03:51aBluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the completion of the acquisition of Nor-Feed
PU
02/16Bluestar Adisseo Logs Over 15% Drop in 2022 Profit
MT
2022Bluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Nor-Feed and positions itself on a new range of sustainable and natural specialty ingredients for Animal Nutrition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the completion of the acquisition of Nor-Feed

02/27/2023 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Adisseo Group announces that it has completed the acquisition of Nor-Feed, a French group that designs, produces and markets plant-based specialty ingredients and plant extracts for animal nutrition.

This purchase is part of the Adisseo Group's strategy to become one of the world leaders in specialty ingredients for animal nutrition.

Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo:"We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the Nor-Feed Group, and on behalf of Adisseo, we extend a warm welcome to all its employees.

This investment is a key step in our strategy to develop specialty ingredients, in particular through unique and differentiating technologies and natural and sustainable solutions for our customers. Adisseo is positioned in an emerging market, growing at nearly 10% per year."

Olivier Clech, co-CEO of Nor-feed:"The botanical additives for animal nutrition that Nor-Feed has developed are safe, effective and manufactured in France in a structured CSR framework. The demand is strong, and our average annual growth of more than 20% since the creation of the company is an illustration of this.

The entire Nor-Feed team is very committed to continuing this development.

The Nor-Feed project, created 20 years ago by Cécile and Pierre Chicoteau, is focused on the preventive role of nutritional strategies, using botanical extracts from agricultural co-products in animal nutrition and hygiene to limit the use of antibiotics, coccidiostats and pesticides.
Nor-Feed maintains its organization and will continue to serve its customers directly, while benefiting from the services, support and expertise of the Adisseo Group to help achieving its objectives and implementing the synergies identified.

-End-

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives.

The group relies on its 8 research centers and its production sites based in Europe, USA, China and Thailand to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed.

With more than 2,520 employees, it serves around 3,900 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network. In 2021, Adisseo achieved a turnover of over 1.69 billion Euros.

Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 19,920 employees and a turnover of 9,4 billion euros.

Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

www.adisseo.com

Medias Contact

Group Communication - Patrick SettelenPatrick.settelen@adisseo.com

About Nor-Feed

Nor-Feed develops, and markets natural feed additives and ingredients made of botanicals, for animal health and nutrition.

The company focuses its efforts on few plants and molecules (saponins, grape extracts, citrus extracts, and a few others) to offer well characterized and fully standardized additives with documented health and nutrition benefits: alternatives to AGPs, natural coccidiostats, physiological antioxidants, stress management and animal well-being solutions, gut flora balancers and repellents for ectoparasites (red mites, flies, chicken lice…). Nor-Feed is in the Angers Technopole, France, and belongs to the Vegepolys competence cluster, a unique combination of research institutes, universities and leading companies specialized in the botanical field.

www.norfeed.net

Media Contact

Pierre Chicoteau -p.chicoteau@norfeed.net

Olivier Clech -o.clech@norfeed.net

Attachments

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 08:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
03:51aBluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the completion of the acquisition of Nor-Feed
PU
02/16Bluestar Adisseo Logs Over 15% Drop in 2022 Profit
MT
2022Bluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of No..
PU
2022Q3 2022 : continuous growth in revenues, margins negatively impacted by steep cost increas..
PU
2022Bluestar Adisseo Company Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2022Bluestar Adisseo : 180,000-ton-per-year Liquid Methionine Project Goes into Operation
PU
2022UBS Upgrades Bluestar Adisseo to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 13 Yuan From..
MT
2022Bluestar Adisseo : Continued growth in revenue (+20%) and net profit (+6.5%) despite chall..
PU
2022Bluestar Adisseo Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Bluestar Adisseo : First industrial-scale FeedKind® facility heralds new era of food secur..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 713 M 2 115 M 2 115 M
Net income 2022 1 461 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2022 1 844 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 24 137 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 455
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bluestar Adisseo Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,00 CNY
Average target price 12,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Dublanc Vice Chairman & General Manager
Yun Cai Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Gang Hao Vice Chairman
Yan Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Caroline Grégoire-Sainte-Marie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY8.96%3 470
ZOETIS13.50%77 075
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-4.42%5 539
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC18.56%4 222
VIRBAC28.07%2 604
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34.25%2 290