Bluestar Adisseo : Adisseo announces the completion of the acquisition of Nor-Feed

The Adisseo Group announces that it has completed the acquisition of Nor-Feed, a French group that designs, produces and markets plant-based specialty ingredients and plant extracts for animal nutrition.

This purchase is part of the Adisseo Group's strategy to become one of the world leaders in specialty ingredients for animal nutrition.

Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo:"We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the Nor-Feed Group, and on behalf of Adisseo, we extend a warm welcome to all its employees.

This investment is a key step in our strategy to develop specialty ingredients, in particular through unique and differentiating technologies and natural and sustainable solutions for our customers. Adisseo is positioned in an emerging market, growing at nearly 10% per year."

Olivier Clech, co-CEO of Nor-feed:"The botanical additives for animal nutrition that Nor-Feed has developed are safe, effective and manufactured in France in a structured CSR framework. The demand is strong, and our average annual growth of more than 20% since the creation of the company is an illustration of this.

The entire Nor-Feed team is very committed to continuing this development.

The Nor-Feed project, created 20 years ago by Cécile and Pierre Chicoteau, is focused on the preventive role of nutritional strategies, using botanical extracts from agricultural co-products in animal nutrition and hygiene to limit the use of antibiotics, coccidiostats and pesticides.

Nor-Feed maintains its organization and will continue to serve its customers directly, while benefiting from the services, support and expertise of the Adisseo Group to help achieving its objectives and implementing the synergies identified.

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives.

The group relies on its 8 research centers and its production sites based in Europe, USA, China and Thailand to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed.

With more than 2,520 employees, it serves around 3,900 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network. In 2021, Adisseo achieved a turnover of over 1.69 billion Euros.

Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 19,920 employees and a turnover of 9,4 billion euros.

Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About Nor-Feed

Nor-Feed develops, and markets natural feed additives and ingredients made of botanicals, for animal health and nutrition.

The company focuses its efforts on few plants and molecules (saponins, grape extracts, citrus extracts, and a few others) to offer well characterized and fully standardized additives with documented health and nutrition benefits: alternatives to AGPs, natural coccidiostats, physiological antioxidants, stress management and animal well-being solutions, gut flora balancers and repellents for ectoparasites (red mites, flies, chicken lice…). Nor-Feed is in the Angers Technopole, France, and belongs to the Vegepolys competence cluster, a unique combination of research institutes, universities and leading companies specialized in the botanical field.

