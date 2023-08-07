The board of directors of Bluestar Adisseo Company (hereinafter referred to as "Adisseo" or "the Company") released the Company's performance for the first half of 2023 on 5thAugust 2023.

Safety and Sustainability

Safety is and remains Adisseo's priority: 12-month rolling TRIR as of 30 June 2023 at 0.56

Adisseo issued its 2022 Sustainability Report (CN version) during Chinese National Safety Month, echoing national promotion of ESG and illustrating the Company's strong commitment to the sustainable development.

H1 2023: net profit attributable to shareholders estimated CNY 33.40 mil, given sharp price erosion, raw material costs still at a high level even though progressively reducing.

Continuous efforts of the dual-pillar strategy

Strives to keep a leading position on methionine market:

+24% volume growth in liquid methionine

Raw material and energy cost decrease starts to impact positively variable and distribution costs and extra cost-cutting program on top of ongoing competitiveness program, starting to deliver savings in Q2.

Nanjing Plant operates at competitive cost and excellent safety performance. "Smart Plant" Digitalization Project in Nanjing plant accelerating its speed with promising return on yield improvement, energy consumption as well as higher-level safety and sustainability.

The total investment amount of the new powder Methionine plant in Fujian Province of China is approximately RMB 4.9 billion, with a designed annual capacity of 150,000 tons of powder methionine. The plant is planned to officially put into operation in 2027.

Adjustment measures, including the temporary shut-down of a European powder plant are being continued to optimize costs.

Continuous expansion of Specialties:

Double-digit growth in specialties notably in ruminant

Nor-feed acquisition synergies in progress, especially in China

Specialty Expansion and Optimization project in Europe on track with expected start up in H1 2024

Innov'ia Capacity expansion project completed in June 2023

Calysseo: trial production progressing step by step, expected to launch FeedKind@ into Chinese market by the end of 2023

Chinese specialty capacity expansion project: land purchase completed, entering detailed design phase

One-China Strategyprogressed successfully

Double-digit revenue growth (+18%) in China driven by extraordinary penetration of liquid methionine in China market

Joint Research & Innovation cooperations with several Universities to develop disruptive technologies and product development in bioengineering and new crystallization technology.

Cash position as of 30thJune 2023 increased by around CNY73 million compared to 31stDecember 2022, reflecting tight working capital and cash management.

FY2023 outlook

Safety and sustainability remain Adisseo's top priorities

Low visibility on market demand but pricing is starting to stabilize, and cost is going down. Throughout 2023, volume growth is expected to accelerate

In this uncertain context, Adisseo is fully engaged to implement all necessary actions to protect margins and to pursue investment for future





