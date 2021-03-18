Bluestar Adisseo : 2021-003 Announcement on Convening of 2020 Annual Results Presentation

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2021-003

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on Convening of 2020 Annual Results

Presentation

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") proposes to publish its 2020 annual results on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange(www.sse.com.cn)on 31st March 2021. In order to enable investors to have a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the 2020 annual results and the business operation of the Company, the Company proposes to convene the 2020 annual results presentation through webcast from 15:00 to 17:00 on 31st March 2021.

I. Methods of the Results Presentation

The Results Presentation will be held in combination of on-site and through webcast. The company will communicate with investors about the annual performance and business situation of the Company in 2020, and the common concerned questions will be answered by the Company at the Results Presentation.

II. Time and location of the Results Presentation

(I) Meeting Time: 31st March 2021 (Tuesday) 15:00-17:00

(II) The meeting will be held in combination of on-site and webcast.

(III) Webcast address: CN： https://mudu.tv/live/watch?id=og9a4vkm EN： https://mudu.tv/live/watch?id=lk20bv0l

III. Participants

Mr. Hao Zhigang, the Chairman of the Company, Jean-Marc Dublanc, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Company, Mr. Wang Hao, the Deputy General Manager, Mrs. Cai Yun, the Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Liang Qinan, the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

IV. Investor participation

In order to better arrange the Result Presentation and ensure the health and safety of participants, investors who are interested in participating in the on-site Result Presentation are requested to make an appointment with the Secretary of the Company in advance. The appointment method is as follows:

(I) Appointment period: from this announcement to 19th March 2021 (Friday) 16:00

(II) Appointment method: Participants may make an appointment by email. Please fill in the "Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. 2020 Annual Results Presentation Appointment Form" (see the attachment), scan and send it to the company registration email, for the company to verify your identity and confirm your registration.

(III) Admission to the on-site Result Presentation is subject to the company registration email to receive the "Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. 2020 Annual Results Presentation Appointment Form" by email and reply with the confirmation letter. Telephone booking is not accepted.

(IV)Investors may put forward relevant questions by sending emails to the Company's investor relations email box: InvestorService@adisseo.com by 23:59 p.m. on 25th March 2021, and the common concerned questions will be answered by the Company at the 2020 annual results presentation (hereinafter referred to as the "Results Presentation").

V. Contact information

Secretary Office of the Board of Directors E-mail：InvestorService@adisseo.com

VI. Others

Investors may visit the webcast address above from 1st April 2021 to watch the relevant video of the Results Presentation.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors Date: 17th March 2021

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Attachment:

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

2020 Annual Results Presentation Appointment Form