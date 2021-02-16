Bluestone Drills 6.2 Meters Grading 29.0 g/t Gold and 30 g/t Silver at Cerro Blanco and Wide Intercepts Including 101.4 Meters Grading 2.4 g/t Gold

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade drill results received from its 2020 drill program completed in the South Zone of the Cerro Blanco gold project ("Project" or "Cerro Blanco"). Results from four underground holes and ten surface holes are reported in this press release, totalling 3,428 meters.

Highlights include the following uncapped intercepts representing true widths of the veins.

7.2 meters grading 7.5 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag (UGCB20-189)

5.6 meters grading 10.0 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag (CB20-432)

6.2 meters grading 29.0 g/t Au and 30 g/t Ag (CB20-442)

9.1 meters grading 7.6 g/t Au and 56 g/t Ag (CB20-444)

7.7 meters grading 8.0 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag (CB20-444)

101.4 meters grading 2.4 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag (UGCB20-191)

David Cass, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "These latest results are from a variety of holes drilled over the 350-meter vertical profile of the high-grade deposit. Of particular mention are intervals drilled in CB20-432 (5.6 meters grading 10.0 g/t Au) and UGCB20-193 (5.1 meters grading 17.9 g/t Au) that extend the plunge of high-grade mineralization within the main VS_01 vein by approximately 80 meters below the 7.2 meters grading 26.0 g/t Au intercept previously reported in UGCB20-188 (see press release dated December 16, 2020)."

Mr. Cass added, "Also worth noting in these recent results are wide intervals of disseminated and veinlet hosted mineralization drilled while testing for extensions to the major veins outside of the resource envelope in underground holes UGCB20-191 and UGCB20-189. Significant intervals comprising 101.4 meters grading 2.4 g/t Au and 60.3 meters grading 2.8 g/t Au were drilled in these holes. While low grade disseminated gold mineralization (typically 0.5-1.5 g/t Au) is a characteristic of the upper Salinas cap, what is unusual about these intervals is that they are also hosted partly within underlying silicified sandstones belonging to the Mita unit forming a broad zone spanning the contact with the upper Salinas succession."

In 2020, 15,171 meters of infill drilling was successfully completed in the South Zone of the Project with the goal to improve the definition of key veins in parallel to expanding the mineralization of known veins outside of the current resource envelope. The assays reported in this press release represent approximately one-third of the pending results that were delayed due to issues at the lab caused by the pandemic; results for an additional 17 holes are still to come.

Jack Lundin, CEO, commented, "As expected by these latest results, the 2020 campaign continues to yield high grade shallow intercepts from the South Zone of Cerro Blanco. As mentioned in the January 26th release, the nature of the Cerro Blanco deposit has presented us the opportunity to look into alternative development options which we are finalizing internally and will be updating the market within the next few weeks."

A full set of assay results, drill hole locations, sections and core photos can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Selected Drill Intercepts and Assays (for a complete assay table refer to link above)

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) CORE

INTERVAL

(m) EST. TRUE

WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Vein ID CB20-429 196.86 197.86 1.00 1 13.1 31.3 VS_07 209.14 212.14 3.00 2.9 9.4 15.7 VS_05 CB20-432 114.61 115.61 1.00 1 11.8 9.3 VS_35 ext 183.20 186.71 3.51 3.23 79.8 71.2 VS_30 199.72 200.72 1.00 1.0 50.9 132.0 N 336.73 337.79 1.06 1.06 52.3 212.0 VS_21 342.38 348.99 6.61 5.55 10.0 23.3 VS_01 CB20-435 264.04 265.04 1.00 1.00 41.1 25.1 VS_06 CB20-437 112.80 117.04 4.24 4.15 6.6 14.5 VS_36 ext 296.02 297.02 1.00 1.0 41.3 24.2 VS_21 303.33 305.38 2.05 1.98 16.8 21.5 VS_01 309.67 311.41 1.74 1.20 35.8 29.0 N CB20-439 99.06 103.50 4.44 3.92 5.4 28.9 VS_08, VS_09 110.53 117.14 6.61 6.38 6.4 28.2 VS_07 121.01 125.66 4.65 4.10 4.0 30.2 VS_04, VS_05 127.71 133.20 5.49 4.42 7.5 53.1 VS_05 184.68 185.81 1.13 1.00 19.7 14.6 VS_01 CB20-441 90.00 92.13 2.13 1.9 5.4 13.4 VS_07 ext 109.18 110.18 1.00 1.0 5.0 11.1 VS_04 CB20-442 123.34 126.58 3.24 3.1 4.6 9.3 VS_29 187.75 190.85 3.10 3.1 11.0 7.0 N 228.25 229.25 1.00 1.0 53.7 59.8 VS_25 282.58 288.88 6.30 6.22 29.0 30.1 VS_01, VS_21 CB20-444 105.13 113.47 8.34 7.71 8.0 37.7 VS_07 126.99 128.32 1.33 1.00 11.8 76.9 VS_33 136.55 143.56 9.45 9.10 7.6 55.6 VS_02 154.23 156.67 2.44 2.44 7.5 24.3 N CB20-446 118.61 120.61 2.00 1.9 11.9 35.5 VS_29 296.00 297.79 1.79 1.73 10.5 6.9 VS_21 Ext 314.69 317.67 2.98 2.75 15.0 27.1 VS_01 UGCB20-189 34.70 95.00 60.30 - 2.8 15.1 N 49.07 50.21 1.14 1.14 22.3 279.0 N 60.66 69.19 8.53 7.22 7.5 19.9 N 88.09 91.14 3.05 3.05 6.6 6.1 N 149.24 150.26 1.02 0.94 4.1 2.0 VS_01 UGCB20-190 168.40 169.95 1.55 1.22 8.4 1.5 VS_01 UGCB20-191 24.80 126.19 101.39 - 2.4 9.7 N 29.17 37.20 8.03 4.55 4.6 25.3 N 52.40 54.43 2.03 1.98 7.4 57.4 N 70.97 73.00 2.03 2.03 12.3 8.9 N 82.10 89.63 7.53 7.53 3.2 8.3 N 94.05 95.05 1.00 1.00 12.5 20.4 N 102.64 107.63 4.99 4.99 6.6 4.0 N 110.45 116.34 5.89 5.89 3.2 3.3 N UGCB20-193 6.10 8.53 2.43 2.43 5.8 27.6 N 19.17 23.00 3.83 3.83 11.2 76.6 N 47.58 48.68 1.10 1.10 10.0 16.0 N 202.39 203.62 1.23 1.23 28.9 44.7 N 234.49 235.76 1.27 1.18 20.7 45.2 VS_21 239.67 241.72 2.05 2.00 13.2 38.9 VS_21 246.43 252.06 5.63 5.10 17.9 24.5 VS_01

N - New or un-modelled vein zones. NSR - No Significant Results. Ext - Extension. Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. Grades are un-cut. A table with hole coordinates and azimuth/dip information accompany the plan view is attached to this release.

The focus of the 2020 drill program was to improve the definition of key veins in parallel to expanding the high-grade mineralization of known veins outside of the current resource envelope. The work is expected to build on the infill drill program completed in the North Zone of the deposit in 2019.

Drill hole Summary

CB20-432, CB20-437, CB20-442, CB20-445 and UGCB20-193 were drilled at various angles from two closely spaced platforms at surface and were designed to test both the principal vein VS_01 and improve definition of a series of sub-vertical veins in the hanging wall of the main vein swarm. All holes reached their objectives, with significant high-grade assays received for all VS_01 intercepts including 6.2 meters grading 29.0 g/t Au and 30 g/t Ag in CB20-442, and 5.1 meters grading 17.9 g/t Au and 24.5 g/t Ag in UGCB20-193. (Refer to Figures 1-4 and cross section A.)

CB20-444, CB20-441 and CB20-438 were drilled to test for extensions to various veins with some success e.g., 8.4 meters grading 8.0 g/t Au and 9.4 meters grading 7.6 g/t Au in CB20-444 (VS_07). Hole CB 20-431 was drilled as a step-out hole to the north-east to confirm whether the high-grade veins drilled in UGCB20-179 extended through into the Upper Salinas unit. Veins intercepted were narrow and low grade, confirmation that the veins thin and dissipate across the contact into the Salinas unit as per the current model. (See Figures 5 and 6 for cross section and core photos.)

UGCB20-189 and UGCB20-191 were drilled from the same platform in the South Ramp of the underground workings with the principal objective of testing for extension of the main VS_01 vein and new veins in the southern part of the orebody, including extensions of previously modelled steeply dipping veins. In UGCB20-189 an intercept of 60.3 meters grading 2.8 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag was drilled, composed of narrower high-grade intervals e.g., 8.5 meters grading 7.5 g/t Au (60.7-69.2 meters) within a low-grade envelope of mineralization ranging between 0.4-2.5 g/t Au. Similar grades and style of mineralization were also drilled in UGCB-20-191 (2.4 g/t Au over 101.4 meters) consisting of higher grades (e.g., 5.0 meters at 6.6 g/t Au) within lower grade intervals (0.2-3.0 g/t Au) spanning the contact between the Salinas conglomerates and upper part of the Mita sequence (MSS unit). Mineralization is associated with silicification and narrow, often centimeter scale quartz veinlets. (Refer to Figures 6-8 for cross section and core photos.

CB20-429 and CB20-431 were drilled from the same platform. CB20-429 successfully confirmed the extension of VS_07 and drilled 1.0 meter grading 13.1 g/t Au in VS_07 and 2.9 meters grading 9.4 g/t Au in VS_05. CB20-431 targeted the upwards extension of veins to the north-east within Salinas conglomerates; no major veins were drilled with gold values of 2.0 g/t Au associated with silicification and veinlet stockworks.

Precious metal mineralization at Cerro Blanco is associated with classic low sulphidation quartz-adularia epithermal veins and vein swarms hosted in altered sequence of volcanoclastic and sedimentary rocks. Higher grades (>20 g/t Au and >60 g/t Ag) are associated with visible gold, electrum, and silver sulphides in ginguro-style colloform-banded veins.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate Labs in Managua, Nicaragua for sample preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

