Bluestone Resources : 1st Quarter
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Notes
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current assets
Cash
$1,861,487
$1,743,139
Accounts receivable
181,572
207,461
Equity securities
163,253
192,310
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
118,010
231,251
Inventory
96,296
71,026
2,420,618
2,445,187
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
1,739,163
1,745,365
Property, plant and equipment
3
22,748,998
23,639,371
Exploration and evaluation asset
30,126,433
30,126,433
Total assets
$57,035,212
$57,956,356
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
$4,919,451
$5,161,780
Loan payable
5
8,000,000
6,000,000
12,919,451
11,161,780
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
4
938,364
1,365,009
Rehabilitation provisions
9,535,548
9,319,388
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,733,699
1,565,886
Total liabilities
25,127,062
23,412,063
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6
180,000,654
179,878,018
Reserves
12,650,942
12,170,642
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,920,893
10,934,467
Deficit
(171,664,339)
(168,438,834)
Total shareholders' equity
31,908,150
34,544,293
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$57,035,212
$57,956,356
Nature of operations and liquidity risk (note 1)
Approved on May 2, 2023, on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Zara Boldt"
"Peter Hemstead"
Zara Boldt, Director
Peter Hemstead, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Notes
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Operating expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
7
$1,344,263
$5,226,272
General and administration
Salaries and wages
574,868
546,001
Share-based compensation
6
480,300
629,108
Office and general
205,485
388,806
Professional fees
83,296
141,340
Corporate listing and filing fees
49,348
60,635
Advertising and promotion
20,053
70,806
(2,757,613)
(7,062,968)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
44,037
26,135
Finance expenses
(179,931)
(16,564)
Accretion expense
(216,160)
(110,766)
Gain on disposal of property, plant & equipment
98,456
-
Other income
-
3,901
Foreign exchange loss
(39,363)
(720)
Loss before income tax
(3,050,574)
(7,160,982)
Income tax (expense) recovery
(174,931)
471,318
Net loss
(3,225,505)
(6,689,664)
Other comprehensive (loss) income items that will not be reclassified to net loss:
(Loss) gain on equity securities
(29,242)
73,461
Translation adjustment
15,668
136,215
Comprehensive loss
($3,239,079)
($6,479,988)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
151,261,519
150,682,416
Basic and diluted loss per common share
($0.02)
($0.04)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Share capital
Accumulated
other
Total
comprehensive
shareholders'
Notes
Shares
Amount
Reserves
income
Deficit
equity
Balance, January 1, 2022
150,358,483
$178,674,062
$11,093,459
$11,260,395
($145,745,824)
$55,282,092
Loan consideration
150,000
234,670
-
-
-
234,670
Share-based compensation
6
-
-
629,108
-
-
629,108
Exercise of options
6
546,800
718,560
(180,967)
-
-
537,593
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
209,676
(6,689,664)
(6,479,988)
Balance, March 31, 2022
151,055,283
$179,627,292
$11,541,600
$11,470,071
($152,435,488)
$50,203,475
Balance, January 1, 2023
151,236,141
$179,878,018
$12,170,642
$10,934,467
($168,438,834)
$34,544,293
Loan consideration
83,226
122,636
-
-
-
122,636
Share-based compensation
6
-
-
480,300
-
-
480,300
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(13,574)
(3,225,505)
(3,239,079)
Balance, March 31, 2023
151,319,367
$180,000,654
$12,650,942
$10,920,893
($171,664,339)
$31,908,150
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Notes
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Cash used in operating activities
Net loss for the period
($3,225,505)
($6,689,664)
Adjustments for:
Accretion expense
216,160
110,766
Depreciation
3
71,353
84,269
Share-based compensation
6
480,300
629,108
Interest income
(44,037)
(26,135)
Finance expenses
122,636
-
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(98,456)
-
Income tax expense (recovery)
174,931
(471,318)
Non-cash foreign exchange loss (gain)
26,001
(7,064)
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Accounts receivable
(19,528)
27,581
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
113,534
(336,156)
Inventory
(25,270)
(33,440)
Trade and other payables
(683,095)
(184,125)
Cash used in operating activities
(2,890,976)
(6,896,178)
Cash generated by (used in) investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(202,730)
(1,269,889)
Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment
1,120,206
-
Interest received
89,562
14,843
Cash generated by (used in) investing activities
1,007,038
(1,255,046)
Cash generated by financing activities
Funds received from Loan
5
2,000,000
-
Loan fees
-
(40,265)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
537,593
Cash generated by financing activities
2,000,000
497,328
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
2,286
141,444
Increase (decrease) in cash
118,348
(7,512,452)
Cash, beginning of the period
1,743,139
18,285,126
Cash, end of the period
$1,861,487
$10,772,674
Supplemental cash flow information (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
