BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.

(BSR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:43:56 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.5400 CAD   -1.82%
Bluestone Resources : 1st Quarter
PU
05:41pBluestone Resources : 1st Quarter
PU
Bluestone Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Bluestone Resources : 1st Quarter

05/02/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Notes

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current assets

Cash

$1,861,487

$1,743,139

Accounts receivable

181,572

207,461

Equity securities

163,253

192,310

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

118,010

231,251

Inventory

96,296

71,026

2,420,618

2,445,187

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

1,739,163

1,745,365

Property, plant and equipment

3

22,748,998

23,639,371

Exploration and evaluation asset

30,126,433

30,126,433

Total assets

$57,035,212

$57,956,356

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

$4,919,451

$5,161,780

Loan payable

5

8,000,000

6,000,000

12,919,451

11,161,780

Non-current liabilities

Other liabilities

4

938,364

1,365,009

Rehabilitation provisions

9,535,548

9,319,388

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,733,699

1,565,886

Total liabilities

25,127,062

23,412,063

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6

180,000,654

179,878,018

Reserves

12,650,942

12,170,642

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,920,893

10,934,467

Deficit

(171,664,339)

(168,438,834)

Total shareholders' equity

31,908,150

34,544,293

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$57,035,212

$57,956,356

Nature of operations and liquidity risk (note 1)

Approved on May 2, 2023, on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Zara Boldt"

"Peter Hemstead"

Zara Boldt, Director

Peter Hemstead, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Notes

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

7

$1,344,263

$5,226,272

General and administration

Salaries and wages

574,868

546,001

Share-based compensation

6

480,300

629,108

Office and general

205,485

388,806

Professional fees

83,296

141,340

Corporate listing and filing fees

49,348

60,635

Advertising and promotion

20,053

70,806

(2,757,613)

(7,062,968)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

44,037

26,135

Finance expenses

(179,931)

(16,564)

Accretion expense

(216,160)

(110,766)

Gain on disposal of property, plant & equipment

98,456

-

Other income

-

3,901

Foreign exchange loss

(39,363)

(720)

Loss before income tax

(3,050,574)

(7,160,982)

Income tax (expense) recovery

(174,931)

471,318

Net loss

(3,225,505)

(6,689,664)

Other comprehensive (loss) income items that will not be reclassified to net loss:

(Loss) gain on equity securities

(29,242)

73,461

Translation adjustment

15,668

136,215

Comprehensive loss

($3,239,079)

($6,479,988)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

151,261,519

150,682,416

Basic and diluted loss per common share

($0.02)

($0.04)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Share capital

Accumulated

other

Total

comprehensive

shareholders'

Notes

Shares

Amount

Reserves

income

Deficit

equity

Balance, January 1, 2022

150,358,483

$178,674,062

$11,093,459

$11,260,395

($145,745,824)

$55,282,092

Loan consideration

150,000

234,670

-

-

-

234,670

Share-based compensation

6

-

-

629,108

-

-

629,108

Exercise of options

6

546,800

718,560

(180,967)

-

-

537,593

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

209,676

(6,689,664)

(6,479,988)

Balance, March 31, 2022

151,055,283

$179,627,292

$11,541,600

$11,470,071

($152,435,488)

$50,203,475

Balance, January 1, 2023

151,236,141

$179,878,018

$12,170,642

$10,934,467

($168,438,834)

$34,544,293

Loan consideration

83,226

122,636

-

-

-

122,636

Share-based compensation

6

-

-

480,300

-

-

480,300

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(13,574)

(3,225,505)

(3,239,079)

Balance, March 31, 2023

151,319,367

$180,000,654

$12,650,942

$10,920,893

($171,664,339)

$31,908,150

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Bluestone Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Notes

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Cash used in operating activities

Net loss for the period

($3,225,505)

($6,689,664)

Adjustments for:

Accretion expense

216,160

110,766

Depreciation

3

71,353

84,269

Share-based compensation

6

480,300

629,108

Interest income

(44,037)

(26,135)

Finance expenses

122,636

-

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(98,456)

-

Income tax expense (recovery)

174,931

(471,318)

Non-cash foreign exchange loss (gain)

26,001

(7,064)

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Accounts receivable

(19,528)

27,581

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

113,534

(336,156)

Inventory

(25,270)

(33,440)

Trade and other payables

(683,095)

(184,125)

Cash used in operating activities

(2,890,976)

(6,896,178)

Cash generated by (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(202,730)

(1,269,889)

Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment

1,120,206

-

Interest received

89,562

14,843

Cash generated by (used in) investing activities

1,007,038

(1,255,046)

Cash generated by financing activities

Funds received from Loan

5

2,000,000

-

Loan fees

-

(40,265)

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

537,593

Cash generated by financing activities

2,000,000

497,328

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

2,286

141,444

Increase (decrease) in cash

118,348

(7,512,452)

Cash, beginning of the period

1,743,139

18,285,126

Cash, end of the period

$1,861,487

$10,772,674

Supplemental cash flow information (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Bluestone Resources Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Peter T. Hemstead President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nevin Lau Chief Financial Officer
William Lamb Chairman
Leo Hathaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Zara Elizabeth Boldt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.27.91%61
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.57%37 296
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.99%33 340
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.12%27 588
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.39%22 163
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.08%16 867
