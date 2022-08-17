Bluestone Resources : 2022 2nd Quarter Financial Statements
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Notes
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$2,887,373
$18,285,126
Accounts receivable
314,372
87,859
Equity securities
176,864
247,636
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
313,923
253,032
Inventory
112,994
89,208
3,805,526
18,962,861
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
1,768,853
1,769,168
Property, plant and equipment
3
24,959,094
22,221,840
Exploration and evaluation asset
30,126,433
30,126,433
Total assets
$60,659,906
$73,080,302
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
$4,826,246
$4,839,224
Loan payable
5
1,000,000
-
5,826,246
4,839,224
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
4
2,500,348
2,792,496
Rehabilitation provisions
8,845,245
8,630,047
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,453,283
1,536,443
Total liabilities
18,625,122
17,798,210
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6
179,762,083
178,674,062
Reserves
11,738,147
11,093,459
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,287,493
11,260,395
Deficit
(160,752,939)
(145,745,824)
Total shareholders' equity
42,034,784
55,282,092
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$60,659,906
$73,080,302
Events after the reporting period (notes 3)
Approved on August 16, 2022, on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Zara Boldt"
"Jack Lundin"
Zara Boldt, Director
Jack Lundin, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Notes
Ended June 30, 2022
Ended June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operating expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
7
$5,745,900
$5,158,765
$10,972,172
$10,451,217
General and administration
Advertising and promotion
45,818
69,497
116,624
282,452
Corporate listing and filing fees
17,509
13,080
78,144
71,023
Office and general
378,642
320,997
767,448
581,102
Professional fees
247,670
108,669
389,010
164,250
Salaries and wages
873,399
779,708
1,419,400
1,520,709
Share-based compensation
6
229,370
481,061
858,478
1,177,727
(7,538,308)
(6,931,777)
(14,601,276)
(14,248,480)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
62,343
103,473
88,478
227,562
Finance expenses
(78,265)
(4,858)
(94,829)
(64,914)
Accretion expense
(112,185)
(105,254)
(222,951)
(209,226)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
(106,743)
(21,385)
(102,842)
(13,462)
Foreign exchange loss
(153,318)
(469,303)
(154,038)
(754,045)
Loss before income tax
(7,926,476)
(7,429,104)
(15,087,458)
(15,062,565)
Income tax (expense) recovery
(390,975)
(108,156)
80,343
245,645
Net loss
(8,317,451)
(7,537,260)
(15,007,115)
(14,816,920)
Other comprehensive income items
that will not be reclassified to net loss:
(Loss) gain on equity securities
(141,140)
36,722
(67,679)
-
Translation adjustment
(41,438)
831,230
94,777
1,430,059
Comprehensive loss
($8,500,029)
($6,669,308)
($14,980,017)
($13,386,861)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
151,149,788
150,144,563
150,917,393
147,567,280
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
($0.06)
($0.05)
($0.10)
($0.10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Share capital
Accumulated
other
Total
comprehensive
shareholders'
Notes
Shares
Amount
Reserves
income
Deficit
equity
Balance, January 1, 2021
143,547,376
$168,677,315
$10,702,958
$10,805,015
($116,530,315)
$73,654,973
Share-based compensation
6
-
-
1,177,727
-
-
1,177,727
Exercise of options
6
526,667
780,453
(156,287)
-
-
624,166
Exercise of warrants
6,084,440
8,927,467
(951,242)
-
-
7,976,225
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
1,430,059
(14,816,920)
(13,386,861)
Balance, June 30, 2021
150,158,483
$178,385,235
$10,773,156
$12,235,074
($131,347,235)
$70,046,230
Balance, January 1, 2022
150,358,483
$178,674,062
$11,093,459
$11,260,395
($145,745,824)
$55,282,092
Loan consideration
5
152,400
238,376
-
-
-
238,376
Share-based compensation
6
-
-
858,478
-
-
858,478
Exercise of options
6
646,800
849,645
(213,790)
-
-
635,855
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
27,098
(15,007,115)
(14,980,017)
Balance, June 30, 2022
151,157,683
$179,762,083
$11,738,147
$11,287,493
($160,752,939)
$42,034,784
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bluestone Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Notes
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash used in operating activities
Net loss for the period
($15,007,115)
($14,816,920)
Adjustments for:
Accretion expense
222,951
209,226
Depreciation
3
167,294
179,626
Share-based compensation
6
858,478
1,177,727
Interest income
(88,478)
(227,562)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
106,732
26,339
Income tax recovery
(80,343)
(245,645)
Non-cash foreign exchange loss
125,831
804,139
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Accounts receivable
(195,097)
29,381
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
213,428
272,173
Inventory
(23,786)
(30,689)
Trade and other payables
(1,159,429)
(412,757)
Cash used in operating activities
(14,859,534)
(13,034,962)
Cash used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,145,647)
(4,451,644)
Interest received
55,785
492,745
Cash used in investing activities
(2,089,862)
(3,958,899)
Cash generated by financing activities
Funds received from Loan
5
1,000,000
-
Loan fees
(40,685)
(4,500)
Proceeds from exercise of options
635,855
624,166
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
7,976,225
Lease principal repayments
-
(26,971)
Interest paid
-
(3,403)
Cash generated by financing activities
1,595,170
8,565,517
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(43,527)
622,591
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(15,397,753)
(7,805,753)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
18,285,126
49,334,074
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$2,887,373
$41,528,321
Supplemental cash flow information (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
