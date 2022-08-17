Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Bluestone Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BSR   CA09626M3049

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.

(BSR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:13 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.9300 CAD   -1.06%
BLUESTONE RESOURCES : 2022 2nd Quarter Financial Statements
PU
BLUESTONE RESOURCES : 2022 2nd Quarter MD&A
PU
Bluestone Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Bluestone Resources : 2022 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

08/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Notes

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$2,887,373

$18,285,126

Accounts receivable

314,372

87,859

Equity securities

176,864

247,636

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

313,923

253,032

Inventory

112,994

89,208

3,805,526

18,962,861

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

1,768,853

1,769,168

Property, plant and equipment

3

24,959,094

22,221,840

Exploration and evaluation asset

30,126,433

30,126,433

Total assets

$60,659,906

$73,080,302

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

$4,826,246

$4,839,224

Loan payable

5

1,000,000

-

5,826,246

4,839,224

Non-current liabilities

Other liabilities

4

2,500,348

2,792,496

Rehabilitation provisions

8,845,245

8,630,047

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,453,283

1,536,443

Total liabilities

18,625,122

17,798,210

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6

179,762,083

178,674,062

Reserves

11,738,147

11,093,459

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,287,493

11,260,395

Deficit

(160,752,939)

(145,745,824)

Total shareholders' equity

42,034,784

55,282,092

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$60,659,906

$73,080,302

Events after the reporting period (notes 3)

Approved on August 16, 2022, on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Zara Boldt"

"Jack Lundin"

Zara Boldt, Director

Jack Lundin, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Notes

Ended June 30, 2022

Ended June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

7

$5,745,900

$5,158,765

$10,972,172

$10,451,217

General and administration

Advertising and promotion

45,818

69,497

116,624

282,452

Corporate listing and filing fees

17,509

13,080

78,144

71,023

Office and general

378,642

320,997

767,448

581,102

Professional fees

247,670

108,669

389,010

164,250

Salaries and wages

873,399

779,708

1,419,400

1,520,709

Share-based compensation

6

229,370

481,061

858,478

1,177,727

(7,538,308)

(6,931,777)

(14,601,276)

(14,248,480)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

62,343

103,473

88,478

227,562

Finance expenses

(78,265)

(4,858)

(94,829)

(64,914)

Accretion expense

(112,185)

(105,254)

(222,951)

(209,226)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

(106,743)

(21,385)

(102,842)

(13,462)

Foreign exchange loss

(153,318)

(469,303)

(154,038)

(754,045)

Loss before income tax

(7,926,476)

(7,429,104)

(15,087,458)

(15,062,565)

Income tax (expense) recovery

(390,975)

(108,156)

80,343

245,645

Net loss

(8,317,451)

(7,537,260)

(15,007,115)

(14,816,920)

Other comprehensive income items

that will not be reclassified to net loss:

(Loss) gain on equity securities

(141,140)

36,722

(67,679)

-

Translation adjustment

(41,438)

831,230

94,777

1,430,059

Comprehensive loss

($8,500,029)

($6,669,308)

($14,980,017)

($13,386,861)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

151,149,788

150,144,563

150,917,393

147,567,280

Basic and diluted loss per common

share

($0.06)

($0.05)

($0.10)

($0.10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Share capital

Accumulated

other

Total

comprehensive

shareholders'

Notes

Shares

Amount

Reserves

income

Deficit

equity

Balance, January 1, 2021

143,547,376

$168,677,315

$10,702,958

$10,805,015

($116,530,315)

$73,654,973

Share-based compensation

6

-

-

1,177,727

-

-

1,177,727

Exercise of options

6

526,667

780,453

(156,287)

-

-

624,166

Exercise of warrants

6,084,440

8,927,467

(951,242)

-

-

7,976,225

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

1,430,059

(14,816,920)

(13,386,861)

Balance, June 30, 2021

150,158,483

$178,385,235

$10,773,156

$12,235,074

($131,347,235)

$70,046,230

Balance, January 1, 2022

150,358,483

$178,674,062

$11,093,459

$11,260,395

($145,745,824)

$55,282,092

Loan consideration

5

152,400

238,376

-

-

-

238,376

Share-based compensation

6

-

-

858,478

-

-

858,478

Exercise of options

6

646,800

849,645

(213,790)

-

-

635,855

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

27,098

(15,007,115)

(14,980,017)

Balance, June 30, 2022

151,157,683

$179,762,083

$11,738,147

$11,287,493

($160,752,939)

$42,034,784

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Bluestone Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States dollars - Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Notes

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash used in operating activities

Net loss for the period

($15,007,115)

($14,816,920)

Adjustments for:

Accretion expense

222,951

209,226

Depreciation

3

167,294

179,626

Share-based compensation

6

858,478

1,177,727

Interest income

(88,478)

(227,562)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

106,732

26,339

Income tax recovery

(80,343)

(245,645)

Non-cash foreign exchange loss

125,831

804,139

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Accounts receivable

(195,097)

29,381

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

213,428

272,173

Inventory

(23,786)

(30,689)

Trade and other payables

(1,159,429)

(412,757)

Cash used in operating activities

(14,859,534)

(13,034,962)

Cash used in investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,145,647)

(4,451,644)

Interest received

55,785

492,745

Cash used in investing activities

(2,089,862)

(3,958,899)

Cash generated by financing activities

Funds received from Loan

5

1,000,000

-

Loan fees

(40,685)

(4,500)

Proceeds from exercise of options

635,855

624,166

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

7,976,225

Lease principal repayments

-

(26,971)

Interest paid

-

(3,403)

Cash generated by financing activities

1,595,170

8,565,517

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(43,527)

622,591

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15,397,753)

(7,805,753)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

18,285,126

49,334,074

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$2,887,373

$41,528,321

Supplemental cash flow information (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluestone Resources Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
