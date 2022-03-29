Bluestone Resources : BSR Annual MD&A 03/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT Send by mail :

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ANNUAL MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone" or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2021. The MD&A was prepared as of March 15, 2022 and should be read with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found along with other information of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All figures are in United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that management believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and often use words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "may" or variations thereof or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the ability to capitalize on the open pit development scenario of the Company's Cerro Blanco Gold Project ("Cerro Blanco"); the anticipated amount of gold resource ounces; the production profile and net present value of Cerro Blanco and the expected benefits to local stakeholders; the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources; increasing the amount of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the timing of commercial production at Cerro Blanco and the generation of material revenue by the Company; the objectives and benefits of the feasibility study on Cerro Blanco announced on February 22, 2022 (the "Feasibility Study"); statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; Bluestone's business strategy, plans and outlook; the future financial or operating performance of Bluestone; capital expenditures, corporate general and administration expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses; expected working capital requirements; proposed production timelines and rates; funding availability; the potential impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the Company and its operations; and future exploration and operating plans. All forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs, as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. Generally, these assumptions include, among others: the ability of Bluestone to carry on exploration and development activities; the price of gold, silver and other metals; there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; the exchange rates among the Canadian dollar, Guatemalan quetzal and the U.S. dollar remaining consistent with current levels; the presence of and continuity of metals at Cerro Blanco at estimated grades; the availability of personnel, property, plant and equipment at estimated prices and within estimated delivery times; metals sales prices and exchange rates assumed; appropriate discount rates applied to the cash flows in economic analysis; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the proposed mining operation; and financing on terms acceptable to the Company. Forward-Looking Statements (cont'd) Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Bluestone. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are included under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A in addition to risks and uncertainties related to expected production rates, timing and amount of production and total costs of production; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining development activities; risks and uncertainties related to the accuracy of estimates of future production, future cash flow, total costs of production and diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Resources; and risks and uncertainties related to interruptions in production. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bluestone disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Qualified Persons The scientific and technical disclosure in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Overview Bluestone is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is Cerro Blanco, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company's head and registered office is located at 2000 - 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB. Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 • Submitted the permit amendment application during the three months ended December 31, 2021, to capture the change in development to an open pit from the existing approved underground permit.

• During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company secured additional land for the permanent infrastructure and mine development of Cerro Blanco.

• Advanced the Cerro Blanco Feasibility Study, for which the results were released on February 22, 2022.

• Initiated job skills training and adult education programs with the local communities in preparation for early works and construction of Cerro Blanco in the fourth quarter of 2022.

• Re-branded the Guatemalan subsidiary and re-aligned Company values to reflect the Company's strategic decision to capitalize on Cerro Blanco's near-surface, high-grade mineralization through an open pit development scenario.

• Facilitated the vaccination of 100% of our mine site workforce and facilitated the vaccination of 3,161 community members by providing transportation and facilities to administer doses. Project Updates Cerro Blanco The Company has one principal mining property interest, namely Cerro Blanco, an advanced stage development project located in southern Guatemala. Elevar Resources, S.A., formerly Entre Mares de Guatemala S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is the 100% owner of Cerro Blanco. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a strategic decision to capitalize on Cerro Blanco's near-surface, high-grade mineralization through an open pit development scenario. This change in corporate strategy was transformative, and effectively doubled the gold resource ounces and production profile which tripled the net present value ("NPV5%") of the project to $1.0 billion after-tax. Cerro Blanco is now an asset capable of producing over 300,000 ounces of gold per year. The project could contribute significantly more to local stakeholders through employment, economic benefits and taxes. The Company has been focused on advancing key initiatives that include the project Feasibility Study, social & environmental baseline data gathering for permitting & licensing initiatives, and local capacity building in the communities within the area of influence. These key initiatives are being done in preparation for the project development phase. Feasibility Study On February 22, 2022, the Company announced the results of the Feasibility Study. The following Feasibility Study base case highlights were completed at a gold price of $1,600/oz and a silver price of $20/oz: • Life of mine production of approximately 2.6 million ounces of gold and 10.6 million ounces of silver over an initial 14-year mine life.

• Peak production of 347,000 ounces and average annual production of 241,000 ounces gold over the first ten years of operation.

• Average life of mine all-in sustaining cost ("AISC"; see "Non-GAAP Measures" section) of $629/oz (net of credits).

• Average annual free cash flow of $228 million per year during the first 10 years and life of mine total free cash flow of $2.350 billion.

• NPV5% of $1.047 billion after-tax.

• After-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 30%.

• Initial capital of $572 million with an after-tax payback period of 2.2 years. Project Updates (cont'd) • Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves of 2.8 million ounces of gold and 12.6 million ounces of silver (53.9 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t Au and 7.3 g/t Ag).

• At spot gold and silver prices ($1,897/oz & $23.94/oz), the NPV5% increases to $1.563 billion and the IRR to 40% with a payback of 1.7 years. The technical report summarizing the results of the Feasibility Study is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR within 45 days of the February 22, 2022 press release of the Feasibility Study. The mine and mill plans were updated to incorporate the recent metallurgical testwork results. Some material with low recoveries (< 50%) was identified by the additional variability testwork and removed from the mine plan. Additionally, the mine plan was updated for the revised mill ramp up schedule which has been stretched from two to five months to account for the filter plant commissioning. The bridge construction execution plan has been confirmed, and a bridge supplier/contractor has been chosen. Construction of this key piece of infrastructure is set to initiate in the first half of 2022 following the receipt of necessary permits (see below "Permit amendment application" section). Permit amendment application The Company completed the permit amendment application for the change in mining method, which was submitted to the local authorities in November 2021, for review. The amendment application is a comprehensive document that covers all aspects of Cerro Blanco in detail, building on the historical data and the previously approved 2007 Environmental Impact Assessment, to incorporate the open pit mining method. While aspects of Cerro Blanco's layout have increased in size, fundamental design characteristics remain unchanged, including the processing plant, filtered "dry stack" tailings, water management infrastructure and other facilities. Land acquisition During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company secured additional land for the permanent infrastructure and mine development of Cerro Blanco. Local skills development training and capacity building In Q2 2021, the Company announced a partnership with a nationally accredited Guatemalan institution and recognized leader in job skills training. The Company has initiated training programs for over 500 individuals from the local communities. Courses range on average from 12 to 18 months in duration and will help prepare for early works which the Company will be looking to initiate late in 2022. The first masonry course is underway, and participants are expected to graduate in Q1 2022. Additional programs will kick off in Q1 2022 with a focus on carpentry, mechanics, technicians and welding. In addition to job skills training, the Company has initiated an Adult Education Program with the national government and local educational institutions. The program is aimed at enhancing the social and economic conditions of the communities within the project area of influence, to improve eligibility for future employment and/or entrepreneurship. These skills are aimed at increasing literacy and education levels to meet entry requirements for job skills training programs. The first class of 50 participants from this Adult Education Program graduated in Q4 2021 from various programs. Project Updates (cont'd) Update on COVID-19 response In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic related to COVID-19. The health and safety of the Company's employees and communities is, and will always be, a top priority and the Company will continue to take the necessary steps and actions to ensure their well-being. The Company is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments, including the potential impact on the Company's operations. Due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, the Company's operations and/or timelines could be impacted in a number of ways including, but not limited to: a reduction of activity at Cerro Blanco; disruptions to supply chains; worker absenteeism due to illness; and disruption to the progress of the Feasibility Study, permit approvals, project financing and construction. These possible impacts could result from government directives, the need to modify work practices to meet appropriate health and safety standards and other COVID-19 related impacts on the availability of labour or to the supply chain. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company facilitated the vaccination of 100% of our mine site workforce and facilitated the vaccination of 3,161 community members by providing transportation and facilities to administer doses. During the year ended December 31, 2021, COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on the progress of activities described in this "Project Updates" section. For the year ended December 31, 2021, COVID-19 had no significant financial impacts on the Company. Mita Geothermal Project ("Mita Geothermal") The Company owns a 100% interest in Mita Geothermal through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Geotermia Oriental de Guatemala, S.A. ("Geotermia"). Mita Geothermal is a geothermal energy resource located adjacent to Cerro Blanco and is 7 kilometers from the Pan American Highway near the town of Asuncion Mita, in the region of Jutiapa in Guatemala. In November of 2015, the Government of Guatemala granted Geotermia a 50-year license to build and operate up to a 50-megawatt geothermal plant. In line with Bluestone's commitment to responsible development and reducing our carbon footprint with the development of the mine, the Company has undertaken additional work on the Mita Geothermal project in 2021. The Company completed a scoping study that incorporated a review of the historical data and testwork completed on the project. An updated reservoir calculation was completed that estimated a reserve capacity of over 20 MW. The scoping study focused on several different sizing scenarios ranging from 5 MW to 20 MW, and the results highlighted an economic project with an after-tax internal rate of return of over 15%. Additional work included geological and geophysical surveys to further refine injection well locations alongside the proven production wells. It is currently forecasted that Guatemala's energy matrix will transition to a more renewable mix as Guatemala has stated it is promoting more renewable energy and expanding the regional market. 