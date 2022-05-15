Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Bluestone Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BSR   CA09626M3049

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.

(BSR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/13 12:58:02 pm EDT
1.680 CAD   +1.82%
05/15Credit Suisse nears settlement with West Virginia governor's mining group - Financial Times
RE
05/04Bluestone Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Via Teleconference
AQ
04/21BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular
PU
Summary 
Summary

Credit Suisse nears settlement with West Virginia governor's mining group - Financial Times

05/15/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse is close to a settlement with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice over the $690 million his mining company Bluestone Resources owes the bank's clients, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Swiss bank has been focusing on some of the loans provided by Greensill, which imploded in March, to three counterparties including coal miner Bluestone, for which late payments have accrued.

Bluestone would step up production and make regular cash payments to Credit Suisse under a deal between the two parties, according to the newspaper.

The Swiss bank will also have an option on funds raised from a potential sale of the mines at a later date, the report said, adding that the settlement could be signed within weeks.

Credit Suisse and Bluestone did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. 1.82% 1.68 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.07% 6.508 Delayed Quote.-26.65%
GOLD -0.12% 1810.6 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.02% 1056.13 Real-time Quote.0.16%
SILVER -0.82% 21.05 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -9,61 M -7,43 M -7,43 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -67,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 M 196 M 196 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Bluestone Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,68 CAD
Average target price 4,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Oliver Lundin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter T. Hemstead Chief Financial Officer
William Lamb Chairman
Leo Hathaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Zara Elizabeth Boldt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC.-22.22%196
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.21%51 786
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.73%36 311
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.16%25 743
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.70%23 034
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.53%17 903