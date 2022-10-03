BluGlass : 2022 Annual General Meeting Presentation October, 2022
BluGlass Annual General Meeting
Tuesday 4 October 2022
CONTENTS
01. Chair's Report
4
2022 Highlights
5
Financial Performance
6
Intellectual Property Update
7
Overview & Strategic Position
8
02. President's Report
9
Year in Review
10
Market Opportunities
18
Strategy & Roadmaps
25
Outlook
29
05. Questions & Answers
31
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This document has been prepared by BluGlass Limited to provide readers with an update of the Company and the Company's technology.
Any statements, opinions, technical data and information, or other material contained in this document, do not constitute commitments, representations or warranties by BluGlass Limited or associated entities, or its directors, agents and employees. Except as required by law, and only to that extent, directors, agents and employees of BluGlass Limited disclaim any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of any nature whatsoever arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document.
This document includes certain information which reflects various assumptions, subjective judgment and analysis, and is subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to, BluGlass Limited. The assumptions may not prove to be correct. Recipients of the document must make their own independent investigations, consideration and evaluations prior to making any decisions to invest in the Company.
Information on Service Addressable Markets (SAM) is based on internal BluGlass modelling and assumptions, both of which depend on successful R&D outcomes and results achieved within estimated timetables. BluGlass recommends a cautious interpretation be taken by investors.
JAMES WALKER
CHAIR'S REPORT
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
BluGlass' Silicon Valley fab contributing to operations
US fab is now operational and contributing to technical roadmaps, progressively coming online for GaN laser diode manufacturing.
Strengthened industry experienced team across three international facilities
Significantly strengthened leadership team and technical expertise with the appointment of Jim Haden; and retained and attracted top talent in Silicon Valley and Nashua.
Developing a portfolio of in-demand products with strong customer demand
Executing on a clear technology and commercialisation roadmap to transition BluGlass from its deep innovative heritage to a commercial laser diode manufacturer of bright, efficient and reliable GaN lasers.
Launched alpha products for real- world customer trials
BluGlass' alpha laser diodes are being evaluated by potential customers in real-world applications, following significantly improved performance.
BluGlass is vertically integrating; bringing its supply chain in-house will speed production and profitability, reduce costs and increase margins.
BluGlass joins the world's leading
GaN consortium as invited member
Testament to BluGlass' internationally recognised leadership position in RPCVD growth technology and novel GaN device development.
