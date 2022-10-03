Advanced search
    BLG   AU000000BLG5

BLUGLASS LIMITED

(BLG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:21 2022-10-02 pm EDT
0.0300 AUD   +3.45%
09/21Bluglass Begins Laser Chip Fabrication at Silicon Valley Facility; Shares Jump 7%
MT
09/13Bluglass Secures Entry to Electronics, Lighting Consortium in California; Shares Rise 7%
MT
09/05Bluglass : Agm
PU
BluGlass : 2022 Annual General Meeting Presentation October, 2022​

10/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
BluGlass Annual General Meeting

Tuesday 4 October 2022

CONTENTS

01. Chair's Report

4

2022 Highlights

5

Financial Performance

6

Intellectual Property Update

7

Overview & Strategic Position

8

02. President's Report

9

Year in Review

10

Market Opportunities

18

Strategy & Roadmaps

25

Outlook

29

05. Questions & Answers

31

BLUGLASS 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

2

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This document has been prepared by BluGlass Limited to provide readers with an update of the Company and the Company's technology.

Any statements, opinions, technical data and information, or other material contained in this document, do not constitute commitments, representations or warranties by BluGlass Limited or associated entities, or its directors, agents and employees. Except as required by law, and only to that extent, directors, agents and employees of BluGlass Limited disclaim any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of any nature whatsoever arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document.

This document includes certain information which reflects various assumptions, subjective judgment and analysis, and is subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to, BluGlass Limited. The assumptions may not prove to be correct. Recipients of the document must make their own independent investigations, consideration and evaluations prior to making any decisions to invest in the Company.

Information on Service Addressable Markets (SAM) is based on internal BluGlass modelling and assumptions, both of which depend on successful R&D outcomes and results achieved within estimated timetables. BluGlass recommends a cautious interpretation be taken by investors.

BLUGLASS 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

3

JAMES WALKER

CHAIR'S REPORT

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

BluGlass' Silicon Valley fab contributing to operations

US fab is now operational and contributing to technical roadmaps, progressively coming online for GaN laser diode manufacturing.

Strengthened industry experienced team across three international facilities

Significantly strengthened leadership team and technical expertise with the appointment of Jim Haden; and retained and attracted top talent in Silicon Valley and Nashua.

Developing a portfolio of in-demand products with strong customer demand

Executing on a clear technology and commercialisation roadmap to transition BluGlass from its deep innovative heritage to a commercial laser diode manufacturer of bright, efficient and reliable GaN lasers.

Launched alpha products for real- world customer trials

BluGlass' alpha laser diodes are being evaluated by potential customers in real-world applications, following significantly improved performance.

BluGlass is vertically integrating; bringing its supply chain in-house will speed production and profitability, reduce costs and increase margins.

BluGlass joins the world's leading

GaN consortium as invited member

Testament to BluGlass' internationally recognised leadership position in RPCVD growth technology and novel GaN device development.

BLUGLASS 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluglass Limited published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
