  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BluGlass Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLG   AU000000BLG5

BLUGLASS LIMITED

(BLG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
0.035 AUD   +2.94%
BLUGLASS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BLG
PU
BLUGLASS : Application for quotation of securities - BLG
PU
BLUGLASS : 2021 AGM Chair and President Address
PU
BluGlass : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BLG

12/01/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

BLUGLASS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 02, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

900,000

01/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BLUGLASS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

20116825793

1.3

ASX issuer code

BLG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

900,000

Jean-Michel Pelaprat

BluGlass Employee Incentive Plan Pty

Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02438888-2A1332501?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02438888-2A1332501?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

No

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

900,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluglass Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:41pBLUGLASS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BLG
PU
11/30BLUGLASS : Application for quotation of securities - BLG
PU
11/21BLUGLASS : 2021 AGM Chair and President Address
PU
10/07WATCH : Meet the president shareholder session
PU
09/29BLUGLASS : Releases 2021 annual report
PU
09/28BLUGLASS : TO HOST ‘MEET THE PRESIDENT' SHAREHOLDER SESSION
PU
09/21BLUGLASS : Appoints industry veteran as president
PU
09/20BluGlass Limited Appoints James Haden as President
CI
09/16BLUGLASS : Laser diode report by edison investment research
PU
08/23BluGlass Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 0,36 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net income 2021 -6,30 M -4,47 M -4,47 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,1 M 25,1 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales 2021 63,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
James Haden President
James David Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Mann Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Vivek Rao Non-Executive Director
Stephe Peter Wilks Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUGLASS LIMITED-61.11%24
NVIDIA CORPORATION150.29%816 900
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 086
BROADCOM INC.26.45%227 904
QUALCOMM, INC.18.52%202 227
INTEL CORPORATION-1.24%200 096