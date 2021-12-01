BluGlass : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BLG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BLUGLASS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 02, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights
900,000
01/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BLUGLASS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
20116825793
1.3
ASX issuer code
BLG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
900,000
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bluglass Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUGLASS LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,36 M
0,26 M
0,26 M
Net income 2021
-6,30 M
-4,47 M
-4,47 M
Net cash 2021
0,67 M
0,47 M
0,47 M
P/E ratio 2021
-3,45x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
35,1 M
25,1 M
24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
25,8x
EV / Sales 2021
63,3x
Nbr of Employees
25
Free-Float
99,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-