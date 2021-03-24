Log in
BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC.    BLM

BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC.

(BLM)
BluMetric Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

03/24/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering (cleantech) firm, announces the election of its board of directors at its fiscal 2020 annual general meeting held on March 24, 2021.

The following five individuals were re-elected to BluMetric's Board: Geoff Simonett, Jeffrey W. Talley, Ian Murray Macdonald, Ian Mor Macdonald, and Scott MacFabe.

Pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, BluMetric has granted options of 20,000 common shares to Mr. Geoff Simonett, who is entering his sixth year of service. These options are granted effective March 24, 2021, vest over one year and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.47 per share for five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 150 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO
BluMetric Environmental Inc.
Tel: 613.839.3053
Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO
BluMetric Environmental Inc.
Tel: 613.839.3053
Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78502


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2020 0,47 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net Debt 2020 1,45 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 10,1 M 10,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott A. MacFabe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivian Karaiskos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Simonett Chairman
Tim Beckenham Senior Director-Operations
Jane E. Pagel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC.143.24%11
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.4.61%51 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.54%30 796
TETRA TECH, INC.10.55%7 323
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-9.09%6 270
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.12.84%4 941
