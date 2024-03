BMC Bolsa Mercantil de Colombia SA (BMC) is an organized market for public trading of commodities in the Colombian city of Bogota. The Stock Exchange is mainly active in the provision of facilities for stock brokers and traders to carry out transactions. It specializes in the trading of different agricultural products, as well as also corporate and government bonds and derivatives, among others. In addition, it offers educational clearing and settlement services through its major stake in CC Mercantil SA.