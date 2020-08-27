Log in
BMC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

08/27/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) to Builders FirstSource, Inc. is fair to BMC shareholders. On behalf of BMC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Upon completion of the merger, Builders FirstSource shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company while BMC shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company.

If you are a BMC shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit BMC Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether BMC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for BMC shareholders; (2) determine whether Builders FirstSource is underpaying for BMC; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for BMC shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a BMC shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-stock-merger-builders-firstsource/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-bmc-stock-holdings-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301120029.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
