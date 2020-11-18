BMEX Strengthens Its Geological Team with the Addition of Kelly Malcolm as Special Advisor and Provides Drilling Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2020) - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 4,000-metre drill program ("Phase 1") at the Company's King Tut Property ("King Tut") and announce the addition of Kelly Malcolm, Special Advisor to the VP Exploration. Kelly Malcolm is expected to work closely with Martin Demers, VP of Exploration, on developing and executing the Company's exploration vision. Both Mr. Malcolm and Mr. Demers have extensive experience in gold exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. BMEX recognizes the importance of leveraging local geological expertise and expects Mr. Malcolm and Mr. Demers to collaborate throughout the entire exploration program.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist (Ontario) with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration. He is currently Vice President Exploration at Amex Exploration Inc., which has made several discoveries on the Perron project in Quebec. He was involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold's high grade 58N gold deposit, and acts as director, advisor, or management for several public and private mineral exploration companies. He holds a BSc in geology and a BA in economics from Laurentian University.

Amrik Virk, President and CEO of BMEX, commented, "Kelly is a great addition to the BMEX Advisory team. He brings extensive exploration experience within the existing region rounding out our advisory team. Kelly is a seasoned professional in the junior mining sector and a shareholder of the Company. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of our asset with him."

BMEX is currently focused on its Phase 1 exploration program at King Tut and is waiting for assay results from the first hole. The first hole, TUT-20-001, intersected over 300 meters of strongly deformed and altered mafic volcanic sequence in contact with felsic volcanic. The intensity of deformation suggests that a major structure, can now be identified and associated with a strong iron-carbonate alteration system. The vein system shows multiple filling events associated with disseminated pyrite, and cross cutting relationships suggesting a long lasting active hydrothermal system. This context was overlooked during historical exploration phases.

In addition, the Company has completed drilling the second hole, TUT-20-002, and is currently drilling TUT-20-003.

Martin Demers, VP Exploration, commented, "Observations of these features regionally associated with gold systems is encouraging considering that the first hole is one of the deeper holes in the planned program. It also expands our information on the northern side of the target. The objective of this program is to validate a series of historical gold results and systematic sampling should give a better idea about geometry and extension of this system."

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

