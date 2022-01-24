BMG Resources : ASSAYS CONFIRM VERY HIGH GOLD GRADES AT ABERCROMBY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 25 January 2022 only ASSAYS CONFIRM VERY HIGH GOLD GRADES - INCLUDING 1M OVER 100g/t Au - AT ABERCROMBY use ▪ BMG has received assay results for the 1m samples from the most recent RC drilling at Abercromby ▪ A number of very wide intercepts have been highlighted, punctuated by some very high gold grades: o 6m @ 19.8gpt from 83m (21ABRC007), incl 1m @ 100.39gpt from 83m o 34m @ 1.26gpt Au from 143m (21ABRC007) o 5m @ 3.97gpt Au from 238m (21ABRC007) personal o 60m @ 1.46gpt Au from 127m (21ABRC005), incl 19m @ 2.87gpt from 159m o 50m @ 1.08gpt Au from 101m (21ABRC003), incl 4m @ 8.61gpt from 123m o 33m @ 1.38gpt Au from 233m (21ABRC004), incl 12m @ 2.47gpt from 250m o 35m @ 1.07gpt Au from 19m (21ABRC019), incl 13m @ 1.98gpt from 39m o 2m @ 6.47gpt from 80m (21ABRC019) o 25m @ 1.15gpt Au from 218m (21ABRC006), incl 9m @ 1.99gpt from 223m ▪ The results are broadly consistent with and confirm the previously announced 4m composite sampling - refer ASX announcement on 19 October 2021 ▪ Extensional and infill diamond drilling at the Capital Prospect continues ▪ Aircore drilling of high-prioritysub-audio magnetic targets underway W stern Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to report that it has received all outstanding assay results for the reverse circulation (RC) drilling program which was completed in 2021 at its Abercromby Gold Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of WA. ForThese new assays confirm and build upon results reported on 19 October 2021, when preliminary 4m composite results were made public. The 1m assay results are, however, more significant due to their higher level of sample quality and collection rigour, and are considered more definitive in assay determination for downhole sampling. The 1m assays illustrate wide, continuous zones of gold mineralisation at Abercromby, inclusive of extremely high grades. BMG Managing Director Bruce McCracken said: "The 1m results complete the story on the RC drilling completed in mid to late 2021 and supersede preliminary results of the 4m samples already announced. The 2021 RC program has succeeded in delivering some fantastic intercepts in what were gaps in the existing dataset. Page | 1 BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678 | T: (61 8) 9424 9390 | E: enquiry@bmgl.com.au| www.bmgl.com.au

"As indicated previously, the RC drilling has identified a new eastern lode which has not been previously intersected by historical drilling. This is an exciting development that opens up an area for a sizeable extension of the potential resource envelope at Capital. "Step-out drilling to the north of the Capital Prospect continues to intersect gold mineralisation, which provides encouragement that the high-grade mineralisation at Capital extends continuously for a further 500m to the Capital North Prospect - potentially significantly increasing the strike of mineralisation and suggesting a much larger mineral system. "We are delighted by the increased resolution the 1m sampling has given, especially where individual assays of over 100gpt Au are returned. "We're excited by the results to date and the drilling programs underway, and look forward to pressing ahead in the coming year." Significant Gold Intersections Confirmed The previously announced laboratory assays for the RC drilling were on the basis of 4m composite samples, refer ASX release 19 October 2021. The 1m RC drill sample assays now received have confirmed the outstanding high-grade gold intercepts that were indicated by the 4m composite sampling and are set out below. For full details of the RC drill holes and assay results refer to the tables in Schedule 1. Selected results on a hole-by-hole basis for the returned assays from Abercromby are shown below: ▪ 6m @ 19.8gpt from 83m (21ABRC007), incl 1m @ 100.39gpt from 83m ▪ 34m @ 1.26gpt Au from 143m (21ABRC007) ▪ 5m @ 3.97gpt Au from 238m (21ABRC007) ▪ 60m @ 1.46gpt Au from 127m (21ABRC005), incl 19m @ 2.87gpt from 159m ▪ 50m @ 1.08gpt Au from 101m (21ABRC003), incl 4m @ 8.61gpt from 123m ▪ 33m @ 1.38gpt Au from 233m (21ABRC004), incl 12m @ 2.47gpt from 250m ▪ 35m @ 1.07gpt Au from 19m (21ABRC019), incl 13m @ 1.98gpt from 39m ▪ 2m @ 6.47gpt from 80m (21ABRC019) ▪ 25m @ 1.15gpt Au from 218m (21ABRC006), incl 9m @ 1.99gpt from 223m While the current drilling program is ongoing with the diamond drilling (DD) phase yet to be completed, these RC results have confirmed extensions to multiple high-grade mineralised zones at the Capital Prospect - which was one of the primary goals for the current program. It is noted that a number of the RC holes did not reach target depths due to unfavourable ground conditions and will be completed as part of the current DD program. BMG's interpretation of mineralisation at the Capital Prospect is there are a number of north-west trending mineralised shear zones (lodes) that contain internal high-grade, plunging gold shoots. Encouragingly the latest drill results have further confirmed the two broadly defined steeply north-east dipping mineralised zones, the Western lode and Eastern lode, as well as the Flat Lode to the east. In addition, there are also indications that there may be further mineralised zones in the Capital area, both to the east and west of the main zones. Further information on the nature of the lodes is given in the ASX release dated 19 October 2021.

Figure 1 - Plan view of current drill program at the Capital Prospect, showing drilled RC holes (green), with SAM survey 2VD conductivity image in the background over aerial photograph. Further Work Diamond drilling continues in 2022 to advance new holes, as well as those requiring diamond tails such as 21ABRC007, see ASX release 20 January 2022. To date, all diamond core sample results are pending with the first assays expected in February. Upon receipt of outstanding assays, the BMG geological team will assess grade distribution and patterns with a view to building a better understanding of the nature and extent of the gold mineralisation at Abercromby. In parallel and as they become available, results from the current generative c.12,000m aircore program, see ASX release 20 January 2022, will be interpreted with a view to the next round of RC drilling planned for later in the year.

About the Abercromby Project: The Abercromby Project is located on the Wiluna Greenstone Belt, one of Western Australia's most significant gold-producing regions with a gold endowment of +40Moz Au - second only to Kalgoorlie globally in terms of historic production. The geology at Abercromby is very favourable for gold mineralisation, with historic drilling at Abercromby having intersected multiple thick intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation to confirm the presence of a large high-grade gold system. BMG holds 100% of Abercromby, which comprises the gold and other mineral rights (ex-uranium) of two granted mining leases (M53/1095 and M53/336). Figure 2 - Map showing the regional location of the Abercromby Gold Project with other major gold projects in the region also highlighted. This announcement has been authorised for release by Bruce McCracken, Managing Director of BMG Resources Limited. ***ENDS***